Suge Knight Claims Dr. Dre Tried To Put Hit Out On Him

Suge Knight was last in the news for accepting a plea deal in his 2015 murder case that will keep him imprisoned for over 20 years. In his first interview since accepting the deal, the former Death Row Records mogul claims Dr. Dre attempted to have him killed.

It is Knight’s belief that the trial brought to light the circumstances that led to the two men confronting him on that fatal day at Tam’s Burgers in Compton, and he believes it all comes back to Dre.

Their ongoing beef can be traced back to the 90s, when the two hip-hop bosses stopped broke off their business relationship. Knight has claimed that he struck a deal a lifetime deal with Dre to collect 30% of the producer’s earnings, and that Dre’s $3 billion deal between Apple and Beats is subject to the terms of their agreement.

Because Knight tried to collect the money, he believes that Dre not only put a hit out on him that day at Tam’s Burgers, but also during a 2014 nightclub shooting that left him riddled with multiple gunshot wounds. He thinks Tam’s was put in place because he survived the nightclub shooting.

“They also got the paper trail with all the checks and proof of when they talked to the witnesses saying that Dre came to them first and asked the two guys how much it cost to get rid of me,” Knight says. “And they said, ‘What you mean by get rid of?’ And they said, ‘Kill him.’”

Also in the interview, Knight says he took the plea deal citing that he didn’t have any other choice in the matter. He is due to be sentenced later today.

