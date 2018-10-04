DC Young Fly Joins Lil Yachty To Star In ‘How High 2’

Hip-Hop’s favorite stoner buddy flick is getting a sequel. DC Young Fly and Lil Yachty have been named as the leads for How High 2.

On September 25 the red-haired rapper announced that he was cast for the film even though by his own admission he has never smoked a day in his life. “I’m so hype to announce i’m starring in my first film #HowHigh2. Lets Get It @MTV @Universalent. Stay tuned for more details on @howhighmovie. COMING 2019″.

Since his post there has been speculation on who would share the big screen with him in the weed-themed follow-up. It has now been confirmed DC Young Fly will be Yachty’s partner in crime. According to TMZ the Wildn’ Out star will play Calvin, a smoker from Atlanta who is best pals with Roger who is played by Boat. Nene Leaks of Real Housewives Of Atlanta fame has also been slotted for a role.

According to a press release the plot finds the guys “on a magical hash-fueled journey to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start-up”. At this time it is not known if either Redman or Method Man, who both starred in the 2001 original, will even have a cameo in the flick. How High 2 is being produced by MTV and is slated for a 2019 release.

Photo: WENN.com

