CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

DC Young Fly Joins Lil Yachty To Star In ‘How High 2’

Where is Silas and Jamal though?

0 reads
Leave a comment
10th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Hip-Hop’s favorite stoner buddy flick is getting a sequel. DC Young Fly and Lil Yachty have been named as the leads for How High 2.

On September 25 the red-haired rapper announced that he was cast for the film even though by his own admission he has never smoked a day in his life. “I’m so hype to announce i’m starring in my first film #HowHigh2. Lets Get It @MTV @Universalent. Stay tuned for more details on @howhighmovie. COMING 2019″.

Since his post there has been speculation on who would share the big screen with him in the weed-themed follow-up. It has now been confirmed DC Young Fly will be Yachty’s partner in crime. According to TMZ the Wildn’ Out star will play Calvin, a smoker from Atlanta who is best pals with Roger who is played by Boat. Nene Leaks of Real Housewives Of Atlanta fame has also been slotted for a role.

According to a press release the plot finds the guys “on a magical hash-fueled journey to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start-up”. At this time it is not known if either Redman or Method Man, who both starred in the 2001 original, will even have a cameo in the flick. How High 2 is being produced by MTV and is slated for a 2019 release.

Photo: WENN.com

DC Young Fly Joins Lil Yachty To Star In ‘How High 2’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DC Young Fly Joins Lil Yachty To Star…
 5 hours ago
10.03.18
Did Meek Mill Take Aim At ‘Narcissist’ Nicki…
 5 hours ago
10.03.18
Houston City Council Puts End To Plans Of…
 7 hours ago
10.03.18
Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence…
 8 hours ago
10.03.18
Mo Bamba Helps Sheck Wes Announce ‘Mudboy’ Release…
 9 hours ago
10.03.18
Wu-Tang Clan, Impossible Foods & White Castle Debuts…
 9 hours ago
10.03.18
5 items
Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark…
 9 hours ago
10.03.18
Georgia Removed Scores Of Voter From Its Rolls…
 9 hours ago
10.03.18
7 items
Ye Again: 7 Things We Learned from Kanye…
 9 hours ago
10.03.18
Nicki Minaj Reveals Experience With Domestic Violence In…
 9 hours ago
10.03.18
16 items
WYD?: Tyson Beckford’s Failed Attempt At Shaming Kim…
 10 hours ago
10.03.18
18 items
Can We Opt Out?: Twitter Not Happy About…
 10 hours ago
10.03.18
Charlamagne Tha God Announces Mental Health Discussion With…
 10 hours ago
10.03.18
Black Mirror Effect: We’re ThisClose To Being Ranked…
 10 hours ago
10.03.18
‘Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life’ Concert to…
 12 hours ago
10.03.18
DC Young Fly , Chico Bean , and Billy Sorrell Wild Boys Comedy Show
#WordEyeHeard: DC Young Fly to Costar in ‘How…
 13 hours ago
10.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close