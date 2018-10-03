Voices: 20 Years Of Swizz Beatz

Radio One Exclusives
| 10.03.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Producer Swizz Beatz has staked his claim as one of Hip-Hop’s biggest and most innovative producers every since we heard the classic “Ruff Ryders Anthem” on DMX‘s debut LP “It’s Dark & Hell Is Hot.” 20 Years later Swizz is just hitting his stride and set to release his latest album “Poison” executive produced by J. Cole.

Swizz talks about working on “It’s Dark” & Jay-Z’s classic “Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life,” Family Business & Lil Wayne in Voices.

RELATED: Swizz Beatz Drops “Pistol On My Side” ft. Lil Wayne Single and Video

RELATED: Swizz Beatz Says New LP ‘Poison’ Will Feature Kendrick Lamar, Nas & More

Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music

12 photos Launch gallery

Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music

Continue reading Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music

Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music

Happy Anniversary to the couple!

Voices: 20 Years Of Swizz Beatz was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Houston City Council Puts End To Plans Of…
 3 hours ago
10.03.18
Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence…
 4 hours ago
10.03.18
Mo Bamba Helps Sheck Wes Announce ‘Mudboy’ Release…
 5 hours ago
10.03.18
Wu-Tang Clan, Impossible Foods & White Castle Debuts…
 5 hours ago
10.03.18
5 items
Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark…
 6 hours ago
10.03.18
Georgia Removed Scores Of Voter From Its Rolls…
 6 hours ago
10.03.18
7 items
Ye Again: 7 Things We Learned from Kanye…
 6 hours ago
10.03.18
Nicki Minaj Reveals Experience With Domestic Violence In…
 6 hours ago
10.03.18
16 items
WYD?: Tyson Beckford’s Failed Attempt At Shaming Kim…
 6 hours ago
10.03.18
18 items
Can We Opt Out?: Twitter Not Happy About…
 6 hours ago
10.03.18
Charlamagne Tha God Announces Mental Health Discussion With…
 7 hours ago
10.03.18
‘Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life’ Concert to…
 9 hours ago
10.03.18
DC Young Fly , Chico Bean , and Billy Sorrell Wild Boys Comedy Show
#WordEyeHeard: DC Young Fly to Costar in ‘How…
 10 hours ago
10.03.18
Kevin Hart Pre Super Bowl Party Hosted By NuFace Ent.
Kevin Hart’s Wife Puts Stop to Strip Club…
 10 hours ago
10.03.18
Video Shows Cops Aim Guns At Two Black…
 11 hours ago
10.03.18
We Got Y’all: ‘Insecure’ Guys Ranked From Least…
 11 hours ago
10.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close