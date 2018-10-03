Statue Of Liberty Climber Is Going Hard For Black People, Children Ahead Of Trial

Therese Patricia Okoumou keeps taking a stand for some of today’s most significant human rights issues. The activist has participated in several protests, marches and advocacy events since she climbed the Statue Of Liberty to protest Trump’s immigration policies in July.
She has stayed dedicated to activism despite her upcoming trial on charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing and interference with government agency functions stemming from the Statue of Liberty demonstration. Okoumou, 44, will face a judge, not a jury, in December after a court rejected her lawyers’ request Monday (Oct. 1) to avoid a bench trial, Mic reported.
A trial may not even happen if U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman honors a petition signed by Okoumou’s supporters and drops the charges against her. As Okoumou waits for a decision, she is keeping busy with fighting for human rights.
Okoumou participated in the March For Black Women on Sunday and joined others in calling for a renewal of the Violence Against Women Act — which former president Bill Clinton signed into law in 1994. She recognized how her Statue of Liberty protest has influenced others. “I appreciate people being so passionate and excited about my act which opened up the eyes of those who may have been sitting on the coach comfortable with the American dream or being a little selfish,” Okoumou said to Mic.
Aside from Sunday’s march, Okoumou has teamed up with other advocates in efforts to return detained immigrant children to their parents and families.
Additionally, Okoumou called attention to a recent gun control protest where she spoke about the violence. She supported the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school students activists who have been fighting for the cause since February’s shooting tragedy in Parkland, Florida.
It’s clear that Okoumou will keep fighting, calling activists to stand with her at her forthcoming trial to protest family separation.
Statue Of Liberty Climber Is Going Hard For Black People, Children Ahead Of Trial was originally published on newsone.com