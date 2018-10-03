Charlamagne Tha God Announces Mental Health Discussion With Kanye West

As Kanye West sinks further into the sunken place more speculation on whether he has it all up top continues to arise. Ye plans to have a one on one with Charlagmagne Tha God where they will discuss mental health and more.

Yesterday (October 2) the media personality announced that he will participate in a panel with the MAGA hat wearing rapper. “Join me for a @timestalkswith @kanyewest about Anxiety, Therapy, PTSD and all the other Mental Health stuff we don’t discuss enough. Also discussing my new book #ShookOne “Anxiety Playing Tricks On Me” moderated by @joncaramanica of the @nytimes.”

As HipHopDX reports this is CThaGod’s second sit down with ‘Ye. In May the two talked for almost two hours on a variety of topics including where he is at mentally, upcoming projects and his supposed run for presidency in 2020.

This new discussion is timely as West has been acting erratic to say the least. Last week he was spotted wearing his beloved “Make America Great Again” AKA the new Klu Klux Klan hood, with a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt during a visit to The FADER offices. Over the weekend he was the scheduled music performer at Saturday Night Live.

The appearance went left when he went on a rant claiming he was bullied by staffers for wearing the pro Trump headpiece. Once again caped for President Donald Trump. “There’s so many times I talked to a white person about this and they’re like, ‘How can you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would have moved out of America a long time ago” he reasoned with the SNL crowd.

The discussion will be hosted by Jon Caramanica of The New York Times. You can purchase tickets here.

Photo: WENN.com

