Season 3 of Insecure is officially over, unfortunately. But this season gave us more perspective than ever when it comes to the men on the show. Daniel showed his true colors, Nathan went ghost on Iss and Lawrence made a comeback.

Everyone has their favorite and least favorite guy on the show — but on a scale from least F-boy tendencies to King F-boy, who would be number one on your list? Hit the flip to see who topped ours.

via GIPHY

We Got Y’all: ‘Insecure’ Guys Ranked From Least F*ck Boy To King F*ck Boy was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: