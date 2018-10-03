CLOSE
Kevin Hart’s Wife Puts Stop to Strip Club Afterparty

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Kevin Hart nearly lost it all after he had to come clean in a cheating scandal that broke open in front of the whole world. Hart’s better half, Eniko Parrish, is trying to avoid further slip-ups after demanding her husband not attend an after-party at a New York strip club after concluding a set in the city.

Page Six reports:

Sources told Page Six that after Hart’s hot Madison Square Garden show this week, the official after-party was being held at the infamous West Side jiggle joint Scores.

We hear that Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, was initially scheduled to attend the strip-club party with Hart, but then “she put her foot down,” said a source. “She decided not to go, so he decided he wasn’t going either, even though the other comics on the tour went.”

The insider added that “Kevin was due to come to the after-party . . . It was widely promoted by all the other [opening] comics on the bill” — including Will

“Spank” Horton, Joey Wells and Na’im Lynn. Hart and the rest call themselves the Plastic Cup Boyz. Also at the wild party was producer Jermaine Dupri.

The outlet’s source said that Hart not being there was probably for the best. Hart reportedly joked about the Las Vegas cheating episode, which he and his wife are working through.

via HipHopWired

