CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

City Agrees To $25,000 Payout In Rare Driving While Black Settlement

Lonnie Porter had a video to prove his case.

2 reads
Leave a comment

ABlack driver was correct when he predicted in his December 2017 Facebook live video that Iowa police would stop him for no good reason—and now he’s getting paid for the violation of his rights.

Data shows that police officers across the nation disproportionately pull over Black drivers for minor offenses—real or imagined. They use it as a pretext to conduct unconstitutional searches, yet relatively few of the many instances wind up in court, much less with a settlement.

See Also: Black Men From Viral Racial Profiling Video Sue Police In Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa officials agreed on Tuesday to settle Lonnie Porter’s lawsuit for $25,000, the Des Moines Register reported.

Porter had a critical piece of evidence from his Dec. 6 encounter with the Des Moines police officer: a video that captured exactly what happened.

In the 13-minute long Facebook live video, Porter began recording before Officer Sean O’Neill pulled him over. The officer told the 41-year-old driver that his temporary license plate was not fully visible. However, the video showed that the paper tag, typically given for new vehicle purchases, was displayed in the back window. In the video and the lawsuit, Porter said the stop was bogus.

“You can’t see the date?” Porter asks the officer. “I get it. I get it. I get it. You see what I’m talking about, Facebook?”

Ultimately, the officer did not write a ticket.

That driving while Black incident is all too common. A Black driver is about 31 percent more likely to get pulled over by an officer than a white driver, according to the Washington Post. At the same time, Cops are more likely to stop Black drivers for vehicle defects, such as a broken taillight, or for a records check than other races. Civil liberties organizations call those incidents “pretext stops” that are used to justify a search.

A lack of evidence often makes it difficult to win driving while Black lawsuits. As with Porter’s case, a cellphone video helped a Black driver and his brother to win a $212,000 settlement from Colorado Springs officials in 2017.

The Des Moines Police Department denied that O’Neill racially profiled Porter. But then, these denials from the police are typical.

SEE ALSO:

Kanye West ‘Can’t Say’ If Abraham Lincoln Was Black Or White

How An Iowa Supreme Court Decision Could Impact Driving While Black

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Court for sentencing in Rockville

Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

21 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

This afternoon, the man formerly known as America's dad,  Bill Cosby, was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill sentenced the 81-year-old and said, "It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come." See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction There have been a variety of reactions on social media, some arguing he is being targeted because he is Black man, others saying the focus should be on the victims. However, Jemele Hill might have said it best when she wrote on Twitter, "Sure, I mourn the idea of Cosby — as in the TV show that made me want to attend a black college and heightened the importance of a black family. But my mom is a rape survivor and I survived a rape attempt as a preteen. I have negative fucks about what happens to Cosby." https://twitter.com/waff48/status/1044733932586045440 She continued, "There is great imbalance in our criminal justice system. We know this. But your position can’t be, because Cosby is black, he should get the right to rape without repercussions like a white dude. Trash position." Well said. See more reactions below:

City Agrees To $25,000 Payout In Rare Driving While Black Settlement was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DC Young Fly , Chico Bean , and Billy Sorrell Wild Boys Comedy Show
#WordEyeHeard: DC Young Fly to Costar in ‘How…
 1 hour ago
10.03.18
Kevin Hart Pre Super Bowl Party Hosted By NuFace Ent.
Kevin Hart’s Wife Puts Stop to Strip Club…
 2 hours ago
10.03.18
Video Shows Cops Aim Guns At Two Black…
 2 hours ago
10.03.18
EXCLUSIVE: Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Forgives Kanye,…
 4 hours ago
10.03.18
Pacman Jones Airport Fade Recipient Sentenced To 1…
 4 hours ago
10.03.18
Robbery Crew That Allegedly Sacked Homes of Yasiel…
 6 hours ago
10.03.18
Eddie Winslow AKA Darius McCrary Allegedly Dislocated Daughter’s…
 6 hours ago
10.03.18
Tangerine Tyrant Slams Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey…
 7 hours ago
10.03.18
Machine Gun Kelly “GTS,” Lil Durk ft. Young…
 13 hours ago
10.02.18
20 items
Jay-Z’s Homie Emory “Vegas” Jones Gives Back To…
 14 hours ago
10.02.18
8 items
NBA Star Kevin Love Designs Collection For Banana…
 18 hours ago
10.02.18
25 items
CyHi The Prynce Wants All The Smoke, Challenges…
 18 hours ago
10.02.18
NYPD Sergeant Who Supported Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Blocked…
 18 hours ago
10.02.18
7 items
Charli Baltimore Talks The Commission Supergroup, Notorious B.I.G.…
 19 hours ago
10.02.18
11 items
Remy Ma Slammed For Bizarre Comments: ‘Younger Bill…
 19 hours ago
10.02.18
Iconic: 5 Amazing B-Boy & B-Girl Clips From…
 20 hours ago
10.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close