Machine Gun Kelly “GTS,” Lil Durk ft. Young Dolph & Lil Baby “Downfall” & More | Daily Visuals 10.2.18

Machine Gun Kelly’s still riding high on his Eminem slander and with his latest album Binge cracking the top 20 on the Billboard charts (currently 15), Kelly is taking full advantage of his current momentum.

Coming through with a new visual for “GTS,” MGK rocks out with his homies under some neon lights while flaunting a bloody slit throat. Well, that was unexpected and gruesome.

Elsewhere Lil Durk highlights the struggle of a child who’s doing what he can to provide for his family while mama deals with a drug addiction in his Young Dolph and Lil Baby assisted clip to “Downfall.”

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from SOB & RBE featuring Yhung T.O. and Slimmy B, Blueface, and more.

MACHINE GUN KELLY – “GTS”

LIL DURK FT. YOUNG DOLPH & LIL BABY – “DOWNFALL”

SOB & RBE FT. YHUNG T.O. & SLIMMY B – “VIBES”

BLUEFACE – “FUCCED EM”

BLAKE – “COPPED IT ANYWAY”

