Time’s Up Adds Powerful Black Woman To Team Amid Cosby And Kavanaugh Hell

WNBA president Lisa Borders has stepped down to make history at the anti-sexual harassment organization.

Time’s Up will presumably be stepping up its efforts against sexual harassment with the addition of a new leader. The organization has enlisted WNBA President Lisa Borders, a Black woman, to become its inaugural President and Chief Executive Officer.

Borders will be leaving her prominent WNBA role for the new position after three successful seasons, the league announced Tuesday. She said she planned on still supporting the league at Time’s Up. She was also starting the role at a significant time with several women who have shared their assault accusations about convicted actor Bill Cosby and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. What exactly could be Borders first orders of business at the anti-sexual harassment organization?

First, Borders could be vocal about the organization’s push in calling for senators to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation. There has been much talk about the FBI launching a sexual assault investigation into Kavanaugh as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and other women have come forward with allegations. Time’s Up is, of course, in a pivotal position to press this issue, especially with the help of Borders.

Also, Borders, whose “Take a Seat, Take a Stand” program allowed for WNBA ticket proceeds to be donated to nonprofits for empowering women and girls, could start with advocacy for ending the gender pay gap. On Monday, Time’s Up announced its involvement in supporting an open letter by Reel Equity urging the entertainment industry to close the pay disparity for women.

It was also worth noting that Borders is the latest Black woman to step up to lead a prominent organization or well-known business. Several beleaguered companies have turned to African-American women, including Papa John’s‘ appeal last month to Bozoma Saint John.

