Time’s Up Adds Powerful Black Woman To Team Amid Cosby And Kavanaugh Hell

Time’s Up will presumably be stepping up its efforts against sexual harassment with the addition of a new leader. The organization has enlisted WNBA President Lisa Borders, a Black woman, to become its inaugural President and Chief Executive Officer.
RELATED: Time’s Up Just Made A Major Move On Their Grind To Fight Sexual Harassment
Borders will be leaving her prominent WNBA role for the new position after three successful seasons, the league announced Tuesday. She said she planned on still supporting the league at Time’s Up. She was also starting the role at a significant time with several women who have shared their assault accusations about convicted actor Bill Cosby and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. What exactly could be Borders first orders of business at the anti-sexual harassment organization?
First, Borders could be vocal about the organization’s push in calling for senators to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation. There has been much talk about the FBI launching a sexual assault investigation into Kavanaugh as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and other women have come forward with allegations. Time’s Up is, of course, in a pivotal position to press this issue, especially with the help of Borders.
Also, Borders, whose “Take a Seat, Take a Stand” program allowed for WNBA ticket proceeds to be donated to nonprofits for empowering women and girls, could start with advocacy for ending the gender pay gap. On Monday, Time’s Up announced its involvement in supporting an open letter by Reel Equity urging the entertainment industry to close the pay disparity for women.
It was also worth noting that Borders is the latest Black woman to step up to lead a prominent organization or well-known business. Several beleaguered companies have turned to African-American women, including Papa John’s‘ appeal last month to Bozoma Saint John.
SEE ALSO:
‘Real Housewives’ Guest Star And Domestic Violence Advocate Killed By Ex-Boyfriend
Police Reportedly Shoot Black Man In The Back More Than A Dozen Times In City Plagued By Racial Profiling
Melania Trump Lands In Africa, Gets As Far Away From The President As Possible
Melania Trump Lands In Africa, Gets As Far Away From The President As Possible
1. Melania Trump arrives in Ghana1 of 14
2.Source:Getty 2 of 14
3.Source:Getty 3 of 14
4. First Lady of Ghana greets Melania TrumpSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. Melania Trump and Rebecca Akufo-AddoSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Melania Trump walks alongside Rebecca Akufo-AddoSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana officialsSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Dancers greet Melania TrumpSource:Getty 8 of 14
9.Source:Getty 9 of 14
10. Children wave the American and Ghana flagsSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. Musicians and dancersSource:Getty 11 of 14
12. GHANA-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACYSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Ghanaian and US flagsSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. Melania Trump holds a babySource:Getty 14 of 14
Time’s Up Adds Powerful Black Woman To Team Amid Cosby And Kavanaugh Hell was originally published on newsone.com