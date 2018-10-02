Time’s Up Adds Powerful Black Woman To Team Amid Cosby And Kavanaugh Hell

Time’s Up will presumably be stepping up its efforts against sexual harassment with the addition of a new leader. The organization has enlisted WNBA President Lisa Borders, a Black woman, to become its inaugural President and Chief Executive Officer.

Borders will be leaving her prominent WNBA role for the new position after three successful seasons, the league announced Tuesday. She said she planned on still supporting the league at Time’s Up. She was also starting the role at a significant time with several women who have shared their assault accusations about convicted actor Bill Cosby and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. What exactly could be Borders first orders of business at the anti-sexual harassment organization?

Just announced: WNBA President Lisa Borders is stepping down from her position to become the first-ever President and Chief Executive Officer of Time’s Up. NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will oversee the WNBA on an interim basis.https://t.co/XfayEm6xKZ — WNBA (@WNBA) October 2, 2018

We are thrilled to welcome Lisa Borders as our first-ever President and CEO! https://t.co/xc3HrMv4ee — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) October 2, 2018

First, Borders could be vocal about the organization’s push in calling for senators to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation. There has been much talk about the FBI launching a sexual assault investigation into Kavanaugh as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and other women have come forward with allegations. Time’s Up is, of course, in a pivotal position to press this issue, especially with the help of Borders.

Call your senators to demand that there be no vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation until the FBI finishes a thorough and complete investigation with no artificial time line. Senate Switchboard ☎️: (202) 224-3121 #BelieveSurvivors — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) September 28, 2018

Also, Borders, whose “Take a Seat, Take a Stand” program allowed for WNBA ticket proceeds to be donated to nonprofits for empowering women and girls, could start with advocacy for ending the gender pay gap. On Monday, Time’s Up announced its involvement in supporting an open letter by Reel Equity urging the entertainment industry to close the pay disparity for women.

We've signed @ReelEquity's open letter calling on the entertainment industry to address the gender pay gap for women working behind the scenes in Hollywood. https://t.co/FLNdTvOTfq #ReelEquity — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) October 1, 2018

It was also worth noting that Borders is the latest Black woman to step up to lead a prominent organization or well-known business. Several beleaguered companies have turned to African-American women, including Papa John’s‘ appeal last month to Bozoma Saint John.

