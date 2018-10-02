CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Is There A Cover-Up? Dallas Won’t Release Amber Guyger’s 911 Call After She Killed Botham Jean

The list of all the ways police seems to be trying to cover-up the shooting is exhaustive.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Officials in Dallas were intentionally withholding the 911 call former police officer Amber Guyger made after she shot and killed Botham Jean in his own apartment last month. The news first reported by the Dallas Morning News was the latest sign that authorities may be trying to cover up the shooting that appeared to be a police murder of a Black man but only resulted in manslaughter charges.

“An attorney for the city said in a letter dated Monday that the Dallas Police Department and Dallas County district attorney’s office are asking Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to allow them to withhold the 911 recording requested by The Dallas Morning News,” the news outlet reported Tuesday afternoon. “Assistant City Attorney Pavala Armstrong wrote that releasing the information would interfere with the investigation into the Sept. 6 shooting.”

The decision to not make the 911 call public — a practice that has become more than common in the aftermath of police shootings — followed a series of questionable moves by law enforcement following the shooting.

Chief among those decisions was announcing the irrelevant discovery of marijuana in Jean’s apartment. Critics said officials were trying to assassinate Jean’s character after Guyger physically killed him. Another seemingly blatant display of trying to protect Guyger was allowing her to move out of her own apartment before police could execute any of the five warrants the court issued to search her home. There was also the three-day delay in arresting Guyger, a time lapse that could have allowed her to shore up her implausible and flimsy alibi of not knowing she was entering an apartment that she didn’t live in. Oh, did we mention the manslaughter charge instead of returning a murder indictment? What about Police Chief U. Renee Hall insisting she was “prohibited” from firing Guyger one week before she actually terminated the killer cop? And what’s taking so long to analyze the electronic locks that can determine if Jean’s door was unlocked, something Jean’s family said would have been out-of-character for him to do?

So many questions. Perhaps some of them could be answered by making the 911 call public.

The list of all the ways police seem to be trying to cover-up the shooting is exhaustive. For more, see this comprehensive timeline of Guger killing Jean.

But suffice to say that police have been far from transparent during this entire, painstaking process, which does nothing but stoke the flames of doubt and widen the already extensive gap between police and the communities they are tasked with protecting and serving.

SEE ALSO:

Black District Attorney To Botham Jean Activists: ‘We’re Doing All Of Our Thorough Investigations!’

Will Botham Jean Get Justice? Activists Slam DA

Funeral Held For Botham Shem Jean, Who Was Killed By Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger When She Entered Wrong Apartment

Powerful Images Of Activists Honoring Botham Jean On His Birthday

13 photos Launch gallery

Powerful Images Of Activists Honoring Botham Jean On His Birthday

Continue reading Powerful Images Of Activists Honoring Botham Jean On His Birthday

Powerful Images Of Activists Honoring Botham Jean On His Birthday

From a contentious town hall-style meeting in Dallas to a march on the island of St. Lucia, activists turned out in full force to honor the memory of Botham Jean and to demand justice for him on Saturday, which would have been his 27th birthday. Jean’s life was cut short on Sept. 6 when an off-duty Dallas cop shot and killed the St. Lucia native, claiming that she mistook his apartment for her own. SEE ALSO: Botham Jean Would Have Been 27 Years Old Today, See His Life In Photos About 200 activists attended a forum at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Dallas for what was designed as a call to action, the Dallas Morning News reported. https://twitter.com/dallasnews/status/1046231912619094016 The meeting began with Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, phoning in from St. Lucia pleasantly thanking supporters for attending the forum and reaffirming her unwavering commitment to obtain justice for her son. But the activists soon became angry when the panelists, including Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson, began taking questions from the audience. It reached a boiling point when the activists demanded to know why Johnson failed to charge ex-officer Amber Guyger with murder instead of the lesser charge of manslaughter. Meanwhile, on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, Jean’s family and scores of supporters held a thanksgiving birthday march in his memory, according to the St. Lucia Times. The Justice for Botham Support Group organized the event, which included songs of praise and speeches. Back in Dallas, supporters joined their voices in singing the worship hymn “Let it Rise” at exactly 10 a.m. on Saturday. It was the last song Jean sang at his church. On Friday, the Justice For Botham Jean movement rallied at a petition delivery protest outside Johnson’s Dallas office. They gathered 170,000 signatures to demand that the prosecutor upgrade manslaughter charges against Guyger. They fear that the district attorney will go lightly on her. SEE ALSO: Bill Cosby Doesn’t Deserve Your Sadness Amber Guyger Is Fired For Killing Botham Jean Is His Own Dallas Apartment

Is There A Cover-Up? Dallas Won’t Release Amber Guyger’s 911 Call After She Killed Botham Jean was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NYPD Sergeant Who Supported Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Blocked…
 2 hours ago
10.02.18
11 items
Remy Ma Slammed For Bizarre Comments: ‘Younger Bill…
 2 hours ago
10.02.18
Remy Ma Hits ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With…
 4 hours ago
10.02.18
Meek Mill To Make His Film Debut In…
 5 hours ago
10.02.18
Kevin Hart’s Wife Put The Brakes On NYC…
 6 hours ago
10.02.18
Time’s Up Adds Powerful Black Woman To Team…
 6 hours ago
10.02.18
Kyrie Irving Apologizes for His Flat Earth Struggle
 6 hours ago
10.02.18
Dave East Surrenders To Cops, Charged With Delivering…
 6 hours ago
10.02.18
9 items
Kenan Thompson, Snoop, Captain America & Everyone Else…
 7 hours ago
10.02.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B Previews New Song with Meek…
 8 hours ago
10.02.18
Kodak Black
#WordEyeHeard: Kodak Black Donates $10K to Children’s Hospital
 9 hours ago
10.02.18
YG Says Man He Allegedly Beat & Robbed…
 11 hours ago
10.02.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Girls Trip Drama Runs Nikki Away…
 21 hours ago
10.01.18
LeBron James Makes Preseason Debut As A Los…
 23 hours ago
10.01.18
XXXTentacion “Moonlight,” Kevin Gates “Adding Up” & More…
 23 hours ago
10.01.18
Cardi B Talks Being “Nervous” During First Major…
 1 day ago
10.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close