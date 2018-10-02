Watch Michael B. Jordan Introduce The ‘Creed II’ Trailer To An Unexpecting Audience

Michael B. Jordan was tired of watching the Creed II trailer on his phone, so he stopped by a theater in NYC to watch it on the big screen. The hunky star surprised a lucky (very, very lucky) audience with his presence when he introduced a special showing of the Creed II trailer for the first time.

Jordan stars as Adonis Creed in the highly anticipated sequel directed by Steven Caple Jr. (who fills in for Ryan Coogler this round). Like it’s predecessor, Adonis faces the biggest fight of his life. But this time around, so much more is at stake as he faces off against the son of the man, Ivan Drago, who killed his father in the Rocky franchise. Adonis, who now has a child, struggles with balancing his family life and fulfilling his legacy.

Jordan underwent intense workouts to achieve his Creed body, which well see on screen as well in a familiar Rocky-like essence.

“It was tough on my body this time around,” Jordan told IGN, “cause I’m a little bit older. I’m not saying I’m too far gone, but at 31 things are a lot different than at 26, 27. It’s just getting back into boxing shape. Boxing shape is a different thing. Just spending hours in the gym. Doing the rounds, working on your hand coordination, throwing punches. Diet was a lot stricter on this one; because I had to lean out as much as I could. Yes. It was just more intense this time around.”

Creed II hits theaters November 21.

