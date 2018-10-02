CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Remy Ma Hits ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With Papoose, Talks Non-Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma says she doesn't harbor "any ill feelings" towards the "Barbie Dreams" rapper.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Last week, Remy Ma and Papoose hit up The Wendy Williams Show to promote their new reality TV special, Meet The Mackies. While there, Remy Ma delved into her non-relationship with Nicki Minaj and according to the rapper, there’s no beef.

When Williams asked Remy Ma whether or not she’d spoken to Cardi B since the rising star’s NYFW beef with Minaj, Remy ma responded “When we usually speak it’s not like a whole gossip thing, or whatever. It’s usually, always words of encouragement: ‘Girl don’t worry about that,’ ‘Girl this’ll blow over,’ ‘or You looked great in Paris,’ or ‘Congratulations on the baby”…things like that. I don’t think neither one of us really dwell on the negative stuff. So much positive things is going on in both of our lives right now, that we have way more positive than negative to talk about.”

“It’s no relationship,” Remy Ma continued when Williams asked her about her own relationship with Minaj. “I don’t harbor any ill feelings or wish bad on anybody—I don’t.”

Besides all the hip-hop beef, Papoose and Remy told their #BlackLove story. They spoke on getting married in prison, renewing their vows, and more. The longtime couple also revealed that “contrary to popular belief”, they don’t talk about rap and music with each other. Watch the clip up top to find out why.

Photo: Wire Image

Remy Ma Hits ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With Papoose, Talks Non-Relationship With Nicki Minaj was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Remy Ma Hits ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With…
 22 mins ago
10.02.18
Meek Mill To Make His Film Debut In…
 2 hours ago
10.02.18
Kevin Hart’s Wife Put The Brakes On NYC…
 2 hours ago
10.02.18
Kyrie Irving Apologizes for His Flat Earth Struggle
 2 hours ago
10.02.18
Dave East Surrenders To Cops, Charged With Delivering…
 2 hours ago
10.02.18
9 items
Kenan Thompson, Snoop, Captain America & Everyone Else…
 3 hours ago
10.02.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B Previews New Song with Meek…
 5 hours ago
10.02.18
Kodak Black
#WordEyeHeard: Kodak Black Donates $10K to Children’s Hospital
 5 hours ago
10.02.18
YG Says Man He Allegedly Beat & Robbed…
 8 hours ago
10.02.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Girls Trip Drama Runs Nikki Away…
 17 hours ago
10.01.18
LeBron James Makes Preseason Debut As A Los…
 19 hours ago
10.01.18
XXXTentacion “Moonlight,” Kevin Gates “Adding Up” & More…
 19 hours ago
10.01.18
Cardi B Talks Being “Nervous” During First Major…
 24 hours ago
10.01.18
Russian Player Goes Unpunished In ‘Sportsmanship’ Double Standard…
 24 hours ago
10.01.18
Kanye West Dragged By Unlikely Foe After Tweeting…
 1 day ago
10.01.18
Cuffing Season: New & Black Netflix Titles To…
 1 day ago
10.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close