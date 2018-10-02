CLOSE
DFW
Home > DFW

Here Are the 25 Fastest Growing Cities in the US

0 reads
Leave a comment
Dallas Texas Skyline DART Area Rapid Transit Train

Source: David Kozlowski / Getty

Getting caught in gridlock traffic every morning and long grocery store lines may be an annoying byproduct of your city suddenly becoming popular, but there are many more reasons to get excited about living in a place that’s growing rapidly. It generally means the economy and employment rate is booming, and that can do wonders to woo a younger crowd of new residents who may very well breathe fresh life and energy into the nightlife and dining scene. In short, it’s always better to be thriving than dying.

So, where are the boomtowns in America right now? The team at WalletHub just did the heavy lifting and determined the fastest-growing small, mid-size, and large cities in the United States in 2018.

25. Seattle, WA

24. Cape Coral, FL

23. Santa Clarita, CA

22. Loveland, CO

21. Manteca, CA

20. Saint George, UT

19. Miami, FL

18. Austin, TX

17. Round Rock, TX

16. Frisco, TX

15. Redwood City, CA

14. Meridian, ID

13. Murfreesboro, TN

12. Pleasanton, CA

11. Milpitas, CA

10. Irvine, CA

9. Enterprise, NV

8. Mount Pleasant, SC

7. Lehigh Acres, FL

6. College Station, TX

5. McKinney, TX

4. Bend, OR

3. Pearland, TX

2. Midland, TX

1. Fort Myers, FL

via Thrillist

Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker
17 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

fastest growing cities in us , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B Previews New Song with Meek…
 59 mins ago
10.02.18
Kodak Black
#WordEyeHeard: Kodak Black Donates $10K to Children’s Hospital
 2 hours ago
10.02.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Girls Trip Drama Runs Nikki Away…
 13 hours ago
10.01.18
LeBron James Makes Preseason Debut As A Los…
 15 hours ago
10.01.18
XXXTentacion “Moonlight,” Kevin Gates “Adding Up” & More…
 15 hours ago
10.01.18
Cardi B Talks Being “Nervous” During First Major…
 20 hours ago
10.01.18
Russian Player Goes Unpunished In ‘Sportsmanship’ Double Standard…
 20 hours ago
10.01.18
Kanye West Dragged By Unlikely Foe After Tweeting…
 20 hours ago
10.01.18
Cuffing Season: New & Black Netflix Titles To…
 21 hours ago
10.01.18
Mike Colter AKA Luke Cage Talks Character’s Chances…
 22 hours ago
10.01.18
Love In The Air: G-Eazy Celebrates Halsey’s 24th…
 23 hours ago
10.01.18
Apple’s iPhone XS & iPhone XS Max Have…
 23 hours ago
10.01.18
Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Cuts Were Leaked Over The…
 23 hours ago
10.01.18
Hip-Hop Boy Band Brockhampton Lands #1 Album On…
 24 hours ago
10.01.18
Rockstar Games New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Trailer…
 1 day ago
10.01.18
Lil Pump Cancels His Harvard Dropout Tour Dates,…
 1 day ago
10.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close