#WordEyeHeard: Kodak Black Donates $10K to Children’s Hospital

Kodak Black

Source: Kodak Black

Kodak Black has now become the latest rapper to make a charitable donation of his known during some conflict in the name of good PR.

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, reportedly told TMZ on Monday (Oct. 1) that the South Florida rapper has donated around $10,000 total to the Jack & Jill Children’s Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to Jack & Jill’s website, it calls itself the “oldest nonprofit provider of early childhood education in Broward County” and offers programming and schooling for children that are between the ages of anywhere from six weeks to 12 years old. The rapper grew up only around 10 miles north of the facility at the Golden Acres Development in Pompano Beach, Florida, so he could have a personal connection to the donation.

News of Kodak Black’s sudden charitable efforts come only a few days after Kodak released “If I’m Lyin, I’m Flyin,” which happens to be his first single since being released from Broward County Jail in August. The South Florida native was there serving time on charges for both firearm and cannabis possession. But he’s not a completely free man just yet–Following his release, Kodak is still facing an indictment in South Carolina for sexual assault.

This report also comes just two weeks after the rapper jumped on Instagram Live and threatened to beat up New York rappers Don Q and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie; It’s not publicly known what kind of beef the three have or where it comes from. According to Don Q, however, Black later reached out and called A Boogie to make amends.

Of course, Kodak Black is far from the first rapper–or celebrity/public figure in general–who decided to make a charitable donation in light of some more negative news surrounding them.

Amid all of her Travis Scott/Queen Radio drama recently, Nicki Minaj donated $25,000 to The Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens following the news that he picked up a job at Trader Joe’s, but it was revealed that Owens proceeded to give that money to charity.

via Bossip

10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For Water Crisis
10 photos

photos
