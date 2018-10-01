Kanye West Dragged By Unlikely Foe After Tweeting Plans To “Abolish The 13th Amendment”

Kanye West is in danger of being canceled forever after he went on a pro-Trump rant this past Sunday. In the clip, you can hear some folks in the audience cheering, but many others boo’ed.

On top of that foolishness, the “I Thought About Killing You” rapper also hit Twitter with a photo of his MAGA hat, declaring it a symbol of good things. What’s hilarious is, even wypipo are annoyed at this point.

Along with the photo, ‘Ye tweeted: “This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

Now you know, when Captain America curses you TF out, something is really wrong. Chris Evans retweeted ‘Ye with a message that has since gone viral. “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” Evans wrote. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.” What he basically said was “F*ck you, Yeezus.”

Apparently what Kanye West meant to say was this:

not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

Check out all the receipts below and ‘Ye fans, let us know if you plan to ride with your fave ’til the wheels fall off or nah?

Chris Rock’s Instagram story captured Kanye West going on a rant about Trump after “SNL” last night. Cheering and boos can be heard from the audience. pic.twitter.com/aXmG9JirrM — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) September 30, 2018

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

