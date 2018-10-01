CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cardi B Was All Smiles And Style Turning Herself Into The Police

1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 1, 2018

Source: Say Cheese! / Getty

Cardi B was all smiles turning herself into the police today, TMZ reports. The blonde superstar was officially arrested by NYPD an charged with two misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment over allegations that she attacked two bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Queens. According to one of the women, Cardi attacked her because she believed she slept with her husband Offset.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 1, 2018

Source: JNI/Star Max / Getty

While the two bartenders — Jade and Baddie Gi — claim Cardi continues to threaten them.

“She continues to threaten them and clearly thinks her celebrity status is going to get her out of this. But it doesn’t matter if her name is Cardi B or Carl B … if she commits violent assaults she will be brought to justice,” their lawyer told TMZ.

The stylish rapper’s friend took to Instagram live to tell a different story, saying the girls targeted Cardi and she stepped in to defend her friend, who is a celebrity, and can’t handle situations like she used to. The friend also called out Rah Ali after Cardi’s altercation with Nicki Minaj.

We’re keep an eye on this story as it develops.

RELATED STORIES:

Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting To Fight Nicki Minaj At #NYFW Party

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

22 photos Launch gallery

Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

Continue reading Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

Cardi B Was All Smiles And Style Turning Herself Into The Police was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mike Colter AKA Luke Cage Talks Character’s Chances…
 3 hours ago
10.01.18
Love In The Air: G-Eazy Celebrates Halsey’s 24th…
 3 hours ago
10.01.18
Apple’s iPhone XS & iPhone XS Max Have…
 4 hours ago
10.01.18
Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Cuts Were Leaked Over The…
 4 hours ago
10.01.18
Hip-Hop Boy Band Brockhampton Lands #1 Album On…
 5 hours ago
10.01.18
Rockstar Games New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Trailer…
 5 hours ago
10.01.18
Lil Pump Cancels His Harvard Dropout Tour Dates,…
 5 hours ago
10.01.18
15 items
Lil Wayne’s Swizz Beatz-Produced “Uproar” Revives Harlem Shake…
 6 hours ago
10.01.18
Mississippi v LSU
Suspect Arrested for Murder of LSU Basketball Player
 6 hours ago
10.01.18
Black District Attorney To Botham Jean Activists: ‘We’re…
 8 hours ago
10.01.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: Nathan Ghosted Because He Literally Can’t…
 17 hours ago
09.30.18
Little Brother Reunite For 1st Time In 10…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
8-Year-Old Philadelphia Girl Uses Barbering To Give Back…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
Republicans Portray Maxine Waters As An Angry Black…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
2Pac Back: Estate Of Tupac Shakur Settles Lawsuit,…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
19 items
Coonye Back: Kanye West AKA Ye Came Up…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close