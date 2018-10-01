Rockstar Games New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Trailer Shows off Heists & Other ‘Nefariuous Activities’

Rockstar Games promised another in-depth look at their ambitious western game Red Dead Redemption 2, and they delivered today with a second gameplay trailer.

The first gameplay trailer focused on the games visually beautiful, and at the same time, dangerous world players will traverse. Today’s reveal shows off intense action and “nefarious activities” you and the game’s character Arthur Morgan will get into.

Immediately in the 4:23 clip, we see how Red Dead Redemption 2 seamlessly blends story with action. While you can freely explore the vast world you are always under the constant threat of danger in the evolving Wild West. Rockstar points while playing you will experience and discover adventures naturally as you move from one moment to another.

Outside of gambling, being an outlaw takes center stage in the trailer showing off the many ways how Arthur and his gang can terrorize the West and earn money. The trailer is a learner’s guide on how to rob that would make 50 Cent proud. You can either rob trains, hold up stores, pull of large-scale heists, stop passersby and stagecoaches or become a loan shark and collect debts. Of course, there are consequences to your wrong actions. The more you and your gang rise up the nefarious ranks bounty’s will be put on your head, and bounty hunters will hunt you down so Arthur will have to keep his head on a swivel.

Lawmen will also track you down by conducting investigations in hopes of bringing you in to meet the hangman. Of course, a bandit needs a break, like in Grand Theft Auto V, Arthur’s appearance is fully customizable. You can make him bathe and shave or if you are serious about that outlaw life choose not too. But we are sure Arthur would want to clean up nice for the ladies as the trailer does show you can also go on what it looked like a group date.

Last but certainly not least is the gunplay. The “Deadeye” slow-motion targeting system looks fantastic giving players the option to target multiple baddies or accurately take out vehicles. Players can also opt to play in the first-person mode if you want to see the carnage up close and personal. This might be our final look at the game before its October 26 release, and it definitely got us hyped.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and special editions of the game are available for pre-order right now. You can watch the new trailer below.

Photo: Rockstar Games/Red Dead Redemption 2

