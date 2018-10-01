CLOSE
Hip-Hop Boy Band Brockhampton Lands #1 Album On Billboard Top 200 Chart

Iridescence is the collective's fourth studio album.

The top album in the country once again belongs to a Hip-Hop act. Brockhampton‘s newest project lands at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Released on September 27, Iridescence has outsold every other release available for purchase. According to Billboard, the LP moved roughly 101,000 units in one week; 79,000 in album sales and the balance in bundle transactions from their website.

Their journey to the top has been a long one though. This is the collective’s fourth album and first major record label debut. The 14-member group’s success can be attributed largely to streaming with their entire catalog of work hitting 540 million clicks to date. Additionally, radio has yet to jump on their wave as their songs have yet to amass more than 1,500 spins.

While they consider themselves to be a boy band their origins is definitely rooted in Hip-Hop. The crew originally formed in 2010 on the Kanye West online fan forum KanyeToThe when lead singer Kevin Abstract made a post asking if anyone would like to form a band. AliveSinceForever was then born but later changed their name to Brockhampton in 2014.

Iridescence features Jaden Smith and the London Community Gospel Choir. This marks the group’s first number one album. You can peep their single “New Orleans” below.

