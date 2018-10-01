CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Suspect Arrested for Murder of LSU Basketball Player

4 reads
Leave a comment
Mississippi v LSU

Source: Marianna Massey / Getty

Twenty-year-old Wayde Sims was just a junior at LSU before being killed in a shooting near Southern University campus early Friday morning, ESPN reports.

Suspect Dyteon Simpson, who is also 20, is being charged with second-degree murder after officials found his DNA on the glasses Sims lost on the scene.

Simpson eventually admitted to fatally shooting the LSU basketball player after questioning. His bond is set at $350,000, according to CBS News.

The incident occured after an altercation took place outside a Subway restaurant. WBRZ obtained video of several men fighting outside the restaurant which eventually ended in gunshots, where Sims can be seen falling to the ground.

The 6-foot-6 forward was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, according to Baton Rouge police.

LSU head coach, Will Wade, mourns in a statement, “we are all devastated,” he added, “we need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken.”

via BallerAlert

Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Shooting
14 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , lsu basketball player shot , wayde sims , wayde sims killed , wayde sims lsu

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mississippi v LSU
Suspect Arrested for Murder of LSU Basketball Player
 2 hours ago
10.01.18
Black District Attorney To Botham Jean Activists: ‘We’re…
 4 hours ago
10.01.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: Nathan Ghosted Because He Literally Can’t…
 13 hours ago
09.30.18
Little Brother Reunite For 1st Time In 10…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
8-Year-Old Philadelphia Girl Uses Barbering To Give Back…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
Republicans Portray Maxine Waters As An Angry Black…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
2Pac Back: Estate Of Tupac Shakur Settles Lawsuit,…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
19 items
Coonye Back: Kanye West AKA Ye Came Up…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
5 items
1,2,3,4, Freeze: Times T-Pain’s Dance Moves Had Us…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
Kanye West Turns In Struggle ‘SNL’ Performance, Drops…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
13 items
Powerful Images Of Activists Honoring Botham Jean On…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
Denzel Washington Leads Efforts To Restore August Wilson’s…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
University Of Minnesota Posthumously Awards Prince With Honorary…
 1 day ago
09.30.18
AT&T’s Chicago Initiative Fosters Job Creation In Communities…
 2 days ago
09.29.18
Black Woman Venture Capitalist Aims To Revive Underserved…
 2 days ago
09.29.18
17 items
Mayo Mania: Lindsay Lohan Got Punched In The…
 2 days ago
09.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close