Suspect Arrested for Murder of LSU Basketball Player

Twenty-year-old Wayde Sims was just a junior at LSU before being killed in a shooting near Southern University campus early Friday morning, ESPN reports.

Suspect Dyteon Simpson, who is also 20, is being charged with second-degree murder after officials found his DNA on the glasses Sims lost on the scene.

Simpson eventually admitted to fatally shooting the LSU basketball player after questioning. His bond is set at $350,000, according to CBS News.

The incident occured after an altercation took place outside a Subway restaurant. WBRZ obtained video of several men fighting outside the restaurant which eventually ended in gunshots, where Sims can be seen falling to the ground.

The 6-foot-6 forward was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, according to Baton Rouge police.

LSU head coach, Will Wade, mourns in a statement, “we are all devastated,” he added, “we need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken.”

