As Requested: Here’s All The Music From The Season Finale Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3

For the eighth and final episode of Insecure season 3, it’s all about the ghosts of exes past. All of the ladies are being revisited by their ex-boyfriends and coming to a realization that maybe they made some bad life decisions since then. Issa and Lawrence have some super cute bonding moments but all of that is short-lived as Nathan returns to the picture. He gives her an explanation of why he went ghost for a month but we don’t know if Issa truly accepts it.

Molly’s Enterprise Rent-A-Car bae also returns, only for Molly to think she had him all figured out — and still be wrong AF. Figuring out how wrong she tends to be, thanks to a good read from Issa, leads her back to the arms of Andrew, Nathan’s roommate.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Insecure if the music didn’t set the mood right. Let’s get into the soundtrack for the final episode of the season.

Mac Miller – “Ladders”

The episode begins with “Ladders” off of Mac Miller’s The Star Room. He released the project just before his passing and it’s very fitting. In the song he says, “Somehow we gotta find a way no matter how many miles it takes” and during this time on the show, Issa is trying desperately to make her block party come to life. Issa also took to Twitter to reveal why she chose this song.

“#InsecureHBO starts now with an opening song from Mac Miller,” Issa says. “Loved his album and never imagined he wouldn’t be alive to hear it. R.I.P.”

