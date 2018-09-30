Kanye West Turns In Struggle ‘SNL’ Performance, Drops Pro-Trump Rant

Kanye West appeared to be returning to his old self after announcing a move back to his hometown of Chicago and preparing a new album for the masses. As a last-minute replacement musical act for SNL‘s 44th season opener, West turned in a performance many folks are criticizing while also rocking a MAGA hat and delivering a rant supporting President Donald Trump.

New York Post reports:

West, wearing a red “Make American Great Again” hat and the show’s cast standing behind him, launched into the screed off camera, but it was caught on video by comedian Chris Rock.

“I wanna cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feeling inside right now,” he sang as he paced the stage.

He continued: “The blacks want always Democrats you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan.”

Then he turned to his support of Trump.

“There’s so many times I talk to like a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

West performed a bizarre “I Love It” set with Lil Pump, and “We Got Love” with Teyana Taylor before attempting to rock “Ghost Town” when SNL producers cut his set short. According to the reports, that’s when West launched into his rant.

You can see the rant in full below.

And if you must see the performances, check them out below.

Photo: Getty

