2Pac Back: Estate Of Tupac Shakur Settles Lawsuit, New LPs To Be Released

A five-year-old lawsuit against Death Row Records, which was bought out by another company, unleashes the shelved material.

The estate of the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur has settled a years-long lawsuit that will bring to the masses at least two new 2Pac albums, and a possible third. A lawsuit brought forth by 2Pac’s late mother, Afeni Shakur, against the company that bought out Death Row Records has been settled and shelved material from her son will finally see the light.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Tupac’s estate filed documents this week stating the two sides have agreed to settle the suit. Shakur’s now-deceased mother, Afeni, had previously filed the case against Entertainment One, which bought Death Row a few years back, and claimed they were owed over a million bucks.

Sources close to the deal tell us a cash settlement was made that will go to Tupac’s estate, but the estate will also be getting a ton of unreleased recordings the late rapper made.

We’re told there are enough master recordings for at least 2, and possibly 3 new albums. As of now there is not a date set for when they will drop, but we’re told the plan is to start cranking them out ASAP.

We wonder how former Death Rows boss Suge Knight will be taking the news while behind bars.

2Pac Back: Estate Of Tupac Shakur Settles Lawsuit, New LPs To Be Released was originally published on hiphopwired.com

