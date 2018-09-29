CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Black Woman Venture Capitalist Aims To Revive Underserved Areas In D.C.

“The only way to address the addition of economic opportunity is to consciously create mixed-income neighborhoods,” says EB5 Capital founder Angelique Brunner.

1 reads
Leave a comment

A Black venture capitalist is using her business acumen and resources to revitalize underserved areas in Washington, D.C. Through her company EB5 Capital, Angelique Brunner is intertwining community restoration, job creation and citizenship for foreign investors, Fast Company reported.

Brunner moved to the nation’s capital nearly 20 years ago and discovered neighborhoods that were in dire need of help, the news outlet writes. Many of the predominately Black communities that had been ravaged by the 1968 riots following the death of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were left with abandoned buildings and nearly no businesses for decades. Determined to evoke change in these neighborhoods, Brunner launched EB5 Capital. The company gives investors from other countries the opportunity to put money towards rebuilding D.C. neighborhoods in exchange for green-cards and a smoother journey to U.S. citizenship.

Brunner—who was once the only Black woman in the venture capital world from the New York City to Atlanta area—believes the program is beneficial for all parties involved. “People are willing to invest in the United States for an expedited visa process. The only hitch is that you have to create jobs with the money they invest,” she told the news outlet. “We are focused on job creation, but livable cities require jobs and affordable housing. You can actually have financial gains in a neighborhood that don’t necessarily change the racial fabric of a neighborhood initially. To me, the only way to address the addition of economic opportunity is to consciously create mixed-income neighborhoods.”

EB5 Capital has worked on projects that include the City Market at O Street and the city’s Columbia Place development. There have been several efforts to rebuild underserved communities throughout the country. In August, it was reported that former NBA star and business mogul Earvin “Magic” Johnson has his sights set on revitalizing neighborhoods in Baltimore.

SEE ALSO:

Magic Johnson To Invest In The Revitalization Of Baltimore

DC Race Puts Gentrification Front And Center As Chocolate City Gets Whiter

Funeral Held For Botham Shem Jean, Who Was Killed By Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger When She Entered Wrong Apartment

Rise Up: Powerful Photos And Videos Of Protesters Demanding Justice For Botham Jean

18 photos Launch gallery

Rise Up: Powerful Photos And Videos Of Protesters Demanding Justice For Botham Jean

Continue reading Rise Up: Powerful Photos And Videos Of Protesters Demanding Justice For Botham Jean

Rise Up: Powerful Photos And Videos Of Protesters Demanding Justice For Botham Jean

Many people are outraged over the senseless killing of Botham Jean in his own home by police officer Amber Guyger on September 6. SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck Guyger, 30, who has been an officer for 4 years, entered Jean's apartment, first claiming she thought it was her own home before she started shooting. It is still not clear whether the door was locked or unlocked because her story has changed, and Jean isn't alive to explain. For the past week, there have been protests in Dallas, including one yesterday outside of the AT&T Stadium ahead of Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys game. One activist said, "We also come with an invitation -- to Jerry Jones, to Dak Prescott, to the entire Cowboys organization -- to join us in the fight for justice." In July, Dak Prescott received tons of backlash for saying he would "never kneel" during a NFL, that it's not the "right time," brings "controversy" to the game and "takes away from the joy." Prescott hasn't responded to the invitation from activists. See some of the powerful images below from the protests over the past week.

Black Woman Venture Capitalist Aims To Revive Underserved Areas In D.C. was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
AT&T’s Chicago Initiative Fosters Job Creation In Communities…
 5 hours ago
09.29.18
Black Woman Venture Capitalist Aims To Revive Underserved…
 7 hours ago
09.29.18
17 items
Mayo Mania: Lindsay Lohan Got Punched In The…
 7 hours ago
09.29.18
Forest Whitaker To Executive Produce ‘Godfather Of Harlem’…
 7 hours ago
09.29.18
Detroit Museum Honors Aretha Franklin’s Legacy With New…
 7 hours ago
09.29.18
Troll Rapper Tekashi69’s Brooklyn Home Raided By The…
 7 hours ago
09.29.18
Officer Lindsay Lohan: Did The Actress Police A…
 8 hours ago
09.29.18
Tune In: Travis Scott To Hit The ‘SNL’…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Kodak Black “If I’m Lyin, I’m Flyin,” Blac…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Lil Wayne Has Fans Bringing Back The Harlem…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Age Is Nothing But A Number: 19-Year-Old To…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Joe Budden & Cyn Santana To Return To…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
White People Are Willing To Sacrifice White People…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Dinah Jane Talks New Single, Ghosting People And…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Red Bull BC One World Finals Takes Place…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
25 items
Photo of Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers Has…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close