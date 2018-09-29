CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

AT&T’s Chicago Initiative Fosters Job Creation In Communities Impacted By Gun Violence

“We want to improve lives and lift Chicago neighborhoods that have suffered due to negative elements in the community,” says John Donovan, CEO, AT&T Communications.

2 reads
Leave a comment

In an effort to make change in Chicago communities plagued by poverty and violence, AT&T has launched a new initiative to bring more employment opportunities to the city, Crain’s Chicago reported.

The project—dubbed “Believe Chicago”—was created as an avenue to drive job creation for underserved individuals, the news outlet writes. Through the initiative, AT&T has allocated $2 million to nearly 20 non-profit organizations throughout the Chicago area. The company has also hired over 400 individuals at their Chicago Platinum Customer Care Center and other stores. “We started thinking about our philanthropy, fully recognizing the challenges in areas affected by gun violence,” Paul La Schiazza, president of AT&T Illinois, told the news outlet. “We started digging deep—how could we use human capital and assets to improve those communities?”

John Donovan, CEO, AT&T Communications, told Black Enterprise that AT&T is a part of the fabric of Chicago and that this effort is being led by employees who live and work in communities that are impacted by these issues. “Through their existing efforts, we have gotten more engaged and they have inspired the company to bring more assets to help. They’re passionate about wanting to do more and we’re committed to supporting their efforts,” he said. “We want to improve lives and lift Chicago neighborhoods that have suffered due to negative elements in the community. We’re working with employees and community leaders to address some root causes by promoting hiring, training, and opportunity—and making sure the good news gets out along the way.”

Crain’s Chicago reports that the company employs nearly 5,000 people in the Cook County area. The company is currently working on a documentary titled “Beacon of Hope” that highlights the stories of individuals working to evoke change in their communities.

SEE ALSO:

Chance The Rapper Teams Up With Lyft To Fund Chicago Public Schools

Chicago’s Prosecutor Praised For Reform Efforts In Mass Exonerations

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing

The Blackest Reactions To The Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court Melodrama

43 photos Launch gallery

The Blackest Reactions To The Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court Melodrama

Continue reading The Blackest Reactions To The Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court Melodrama

The Blackest Reactions To The Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court Melodrama

Even though "Scandal" is no longer on air, the Shonda Rhimes drama has basically come to life with the Trump administration: corruption, breaking constitutional law, indictments and media meltdowns. Now with the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and at least two other women, it was another season of complete, unadulterated and embarrassing foolishness for America. See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction From Lindsey Graham's grandstanding monologue to Kavanaugh's tears to flaky Jeff Flake, America was in a serious crisis. Sadly, there wasn't an Olivia Pope to save the republic. In these times, the only comedic relief you are going to get is from social media. That said, check out the Blackest reactions to the Supreme Court drama over the past two days.

AT&T’s Chicago Initiative Fosters Job Creation In Communities Impacted By Gun Violence was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
AT&T’s Chicago Initiative Fosters Job Creation In Communities…
 5 hours ago
09.29.18
Black Woman Venture Capitalist Aims To Revive Underserved…
 7 hours ago
09.29.18
17 items
Mayo Mania: Lindsay Lohan Got Punched In The…
 7 hours ago
09.29.18
Forest Whitaker To Executive Produce ‘Godfather Of Harlem’…
 7 hours ago
09.29.18
Detroit Museum Honors Aretha Franklin’s Legacy With New…
 7 hours ago
09.29.18
Troll Rapper Tekashi69’s Brooklyn Home Raided By The…
 7 hours ago
09.29.18
Officer Lindsay Lohan: Did The Actress Police A…
 8 hours ago
09.29.18
Tune In: Travis Scott To Hit The ‘SNL’…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Kodak Black “If I’m Lyin, I’m Flyin,” Blac…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Lil Wayne Has Fans Bringing Back The Harlem…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Age Is Nothing But A Number: 19-Year-Old To…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Joe Budden & Cyn Santana To Return To…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
White People Are Willing To Sacrifice White People…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Dinah Jane Talks New Single, Ghosting People And…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Red Bull BC One World Finals Takes Place…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
25 items
Photo of Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers Has…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close