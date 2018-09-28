CLOSE
Age Is Nothing But A Number: 19-Year-Old To Become Lawmaker In Milwaukee

Kalan Haywood will make history in Wisconsin and likely in the nation.

One Black college student will likely soon be able to call himself the youngest state lawmaker in the nation.

This history-making title will presumably go to Kalan Haywood, a 19-year-old student at Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee who is set to become a Wisconsin legislator in just three months. Haywood will be sworn in the Assembly chambers of the Wisconsin Capitol to represent Milwaukee’s 16th District before the year’s end — a feat that will likely lead people to cheer and chant even more for Black excellence. His age will help him with reaching all people and achieving excellence in the position, he said.

“My age is my biggest asset,” Haywood, who is a Democrat and a second-year business major, said to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

No lack of experience will seemingly stop Haywood from taking on the role, which will likely become his without a fight. The 19-year-old won a five-way primary election in August and has no Republican challenger. The Wisconsin assembly seat is nearly his, with the only possible obstacle being if an unexpected candidate pulls together a quick, successful write-in campaign.

Also, Haywood has undoubtedly proved that lawmakers don’t have to older white men. He has joined a slew of other Black men and women who have won primaries and major support to take on various offices nationwide. A primary win is already a huge victory in itself, with many social media users having celebrated candidates of color for besting opponents. What candidates do after primary victories and once they’re in office has sparked interesting online dialogues among Black Twitter.

Haywood, who was elected to the Milwaukee Youth Council at age 14 and ultimately won the presidency, said he plans to introduce an amendment for a new state law requiring high school students to pass a civics exam. His proposal included requiring students to register to vote at age 18.

Protesters Demonstrate Against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh On Day Of Hearing With His Accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford

Believe Survivors: Protest Photos At Kavanaugh Senate Hearing

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh may have tried to dodge several questions during his Senate hearing over Christine Blasey Ford's sexual abuse testimony, but he couldn't escape the dozens of protesters who gathered in Washington, D.C., on Thursday ahead of a planned confirmation vote. RELATED: What You Need To Know About Ford And Kavanaugh's Senate Testimonies The number of women who were demonstrating against Kavanaugh went to show that many of them were seeing themselves in Ford's shoes. They were mothers and daughters as well as sexual assault survivors and supporters. They carried signs in support of Ford, the college professor whose story has struck a chord with millions in the nation. They sent messages about believing survivors and stopping Kavanaugh. Ford, like Anita Hill, had supporters' attention as she readied herself for tough questions from both Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor chosen by Republicans, and senators. Many people had watched Hill's 1991 sexual harassment testimony about Clarence Thomas who was later confirmed to the Supreme Court. Americans have drawn comparisons between the two women and their hearings but also recognized the differences in their stories. Though America was watching Kavanaugh's supporters who also made their way to the hearing, activists for Ford were standing strong. Here are photos from their protest.

