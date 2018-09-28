Exclusive: Helen Castillo Gives Blue Man Group A Whole New Look With THIS 90’s Inspired Unisex Jumpsuit

Everyone loves a bit of 90’s nostalgia — especially when it’s expressed through fashion. Project Runway All Star Helen Castillo has a deep love for both fashion and the 90’s, so who would be a better fit than her to give a legendary trio like the Blue Man Group a makeover.

Helen took her love of fashion from the beloved era and blended it with the Group’s mission to “dare to live in full color” and created a limited edition unisex jumpsuit which she unveiled during New York Fashion Week.

We spoke to Helen about her unexpected collaboration and she revealed, “After seeing Blue Man Group live in New York City, I was inspired by and particularly drawn to the overall aesthetic of the theatre and the industrial elements of the stage. Of course, Blue Man Group is an iconic part of New York City’s performance art history and a household name I grew up with. All of this, coupled with how the Blue Man Group originated in the 90’s, which is trending right now in fashion, felt like the perfect time to collaborate together on a limited edition, unisex garment.”

But why a jumpsuit, you ask? Helen continued, “I knew I wanted the garment to be unisex, utilitarian and to create a sort of unity between the Blue Man Group and the audience. I love that with this Blue Man Group-inspired jumpsuit, I am helping to give fans a tangible piece of the show experience and a nod to 90’s trends with the color blocking of the collar, tuxedo stripe and pocket flaps. I’ve also wanted to dabble in menswear and have been recently researching more tailoring techniques, so this was the perfect opportunity to create a unisex piece that was not only trendy but iconic yet fresh and familiar. The limited edition Blue Man Group-inspired jumpsuit will be available online on my website, designerhelen.com, beginning in September!”

What’s even more exciting than designing something for the iconic group? Being the one to break their NYFW hiatus. Helen added, “This is also the first time in 27 years that Blue Man Group is participating in Fashion Week and they will be attending my show on September 9th.”

Oh, and if you haven’t seen the Blue Men live yet — what are you waiting for? Helen says her favorite part of the show is when “the Blue Men grab an audience member, dress them in a coverall jumpsuit, and swing them against a canvas after being covered in paint. It’s so unexpected and served as the inspiration for my limited edition garment. I created a coverall jumpsuit sourced from lightweight cotton canvas material to embody the literal canvas of the performance piece and then added hints of the iconic Blue Men blue for details on my design. The idea of integrating an audience member into their performance and dressing him to be part of their ‘Group’ inspired me to make a piece that would almost leave a lasting mark as a ‘uniform’ for both the Blue Man Group and the audience to have a connection outside of the show.”

Head over to designerhelen.com to check out the exclusive piece. And get your tickets here to see Blue Man Group live!

