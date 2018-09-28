Dinah Jane Talks New Single, Ghosting People And Finding Her Voice [EXCLUSIVE]

Entertainment News
| 09.28.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Out on her own, Dinah Jane‘s been keeping busy with her new single “Bottled Up” with Marc E. Bassey and Ty Dolla $ign but Young Jas of The Madd Hatta Morning Show puts her on the spot. Has Dinah Jane ghosted someone before?!

On bottling things up:

“I have moments! I feel like everyone goes through things that are hard to confess to someone because they don’t want to step on toes? I don’t want to hurt them so I bottle up things that bug me. I let them slide, keep letting them slide. But towards the end when you get fed up, you just explode! And I have a bad habit of doing that.”

On ghosting:

“I don’t ALWAYS ghost! I don’t always ghost just because I’m afraid of hurting their feelings. What’s better than walking away without saying something? It depends on the situation. There’s are some folks I’ve never ghosted before in public. But I’m just trying to avoid wasting time! What’s best is just walking away sometimes because some they’ll talk you out of it.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Dinah Jane Talks New Single, Ghosting People And Finding Her Voice [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne Has Fans Bringing Back The Harlem…
 3 hours ago
09.28.18
White People Are Willing To Sacrifice White People…
 4 hours ago
09.28.18
Dinah Jane Talks New Single, Ghosting People And…
 4 hours ago
09.28.18
Nelly Has Sexual Assault Case Tossed Out
 7 hours ago
09.28.18
Shareef O’Neal To Have Heart Surgery, Sitting Out…
 7 hours ago
09.28.18
Rapper Black Ty aka Tyrese Settles American Express…
 8 hours ago
09.28.18
Exclusive: Helen Castillo Gives Blue Man Group A…
 8 hours ago
09.28.18
Tha Carter V: The Good, Bad & Ugliest…
 9 hours ago
09.28.18
Steve Harvey Is Now A Struggle Rapper, Dissed…
 10 hours ago
09.28.18
Lil Wayne Announces ‘Carter V’ Merchandise, Teams With…
 10 hours ago
09.28.18
Bill Cosby Sued by Ex Attorneys Over Legal…
 11 hours ago
09.28.18
34 items
So Far, Twitter Has Already Deemed ‘Tha Carter…
 18 hours ago
09.28.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise’s SCOTUS Win Put A Target…
 19 hours ago
09.27.18
Myth Buster: Lil Wayne Actually Releases ‘Tha Carter…
 19 hours ago
09.28.18
Young M.A “Car Confessions,” Action Bronson “White Bronco”…
 24 hours ago
09.27.18
13 items
PlayStation Plays Nice, Will Allow Cross-Play Starting With…
 1 day ago
09.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close