CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Shareef O’Neal To Have Heart Surgery, Sitting Out 1st Year At UCLA

The 18-year-old son of NBA great Shaquille and Shaunie O'Neal vows to make a return to the court next year.

0 reads
Leave a comment
The 2018 NBA Awards

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Shareef O’Neal was projected to be one of the top college basketball players in the nation after arriving at the campus of UCLA. However, the son of NBA great Shaquille O’Neal will have to postpone his hoop dreams after announcing he’s in need of heart surgery.

TMZ Sports reports:

TMZ Sports spoke with the 18-year-old superstar who said he was having a routine checkup recently when the docs “found a medical issue dealing with my heart.”

Shareef didn’t specify the exact problem — but said the issue is severe enough that he’ll be having heart surgery in the near future.

“Thank God the UCLA medical staff caught it early,” O’Neal tells us.

Shareef says he’s been talking with his dad and mom Shaunie O’Neal about how best to handle the situation — and will NOT withdraw from school while recovering.

“During rehab, I’ll be attending my classes and being a normal student.”

Check out O’Neal’s chat with TMZ in the clip below.

Photo: WENN

Shareef O’Neal To Have Heart Surgery, Sitting Out 1st Year At UCLA was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nelly Has Sexual Assault Case Tossed Out
 2 hours ago
09.28.18
Shareef O’Neal To Have Heart Surgery, Sitting Out…
 2 hours ago
09.28.18
Rapper Black Ty aka Tyrese Settles American Express…
 3 hours ago
09.28.18
Tha Carter V: The Good, Bad & Ugliest…
 4 hours ago
09.28.18
Steve Harvey Is Now A Struggle Rapper, Dissed…
 5 hours ago
09.28.18
Lil Wayne Announces ‘Carter V’ Merchandise, Teams With…
 5 hours ago
09.28.18
Bill Cosby Sued by Ex Attorneys Over Legal…
 6 hours ago
09.28.18
34 items
So Far, Twitter Has Already Deemed ‘Tha Carter…
 13 hours ago
09.28.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise’s SCOTUS Win Put A Target…
 14 hours ago
09.27.18
Myth Buster: Lil Wayne Actually Releases ‘Tha Carter…
 14 hours ago
09.28.18
Young M.A “Car Confessions,” Action Bronson “White Bronco”…
 18 hours ago
09.27.18
13 items
PlayStation Plays Nice, Will Allow Cross-Play Starting With…
 20 hours ago
09.27.18
Legacy: Kelis’ “Milkshake” Lives On In These Sexy…
 22 hours ago
09.27.18
8 photos
Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The…
 23 hours ago
09.27.18
15 items
Believe Survivors: Protest Photos At Kavanaugh Senate Hearing
 23 hours ago
09.27.18
Kingpin Back: Trailer For ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Drops,…
 24 hours ago
09.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close