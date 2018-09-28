CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Uncategorized

“What Is That Broke Ass Boy?” Steve Harvey Disses Pusha T On The Set Of Family Feud [Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Looks like we got a new Hip-Hop feud going… Naw but for real.

On the set of his game show “Family Feud,” Steve Harvey was asked about Pusha T‘s “diss” on the track “The Story Of Adidon,” Pusha used Harvey’s old attire on the Drake diss track to crack on Drizzy’s father, Dennis Graham saying  “Monkey-suit Dennis, you parade him/A Steve Harvey-suit n***a made him.”

“Do you think I care with a rapper thinks about me? A rapper dog? I don’t really give a shit about what a singer says about me. I don’t really give a f***what a politician says about me,” Harvey told the Family Feud audience. “What’s his name. Trick? Pusha T? Who the f*** is that … What is that broke ass boy? Where does he come from?”

Steve went on to do a freestyle of his own. Watch the video above and get a laugh

Related: Drake’s Alleged Pusha T Response “March 14” Was Recorded Before Beef

Related: Pusha T Drops New Video for “If You Know You Know”

Pusha T Married His Longtime Girlfriend Virgina Williams In A Beautiful Ceremony

16 photos Launch gallery

Pusha T Married His Longtime Girlfriend Virgina Williams In A Beautiful Ceremony

Continue reading Pusha T Married His Longtime Girlfriend Virgina Williams In A Beautiful Ceremony

Pusha T Married His Longtime Girlfriend Virgina Williams In A Beautiful Ceremony

“What Is That Broke Ass Boy?” Steve Harvey Disses Pusha T On The Set Of Family Feud [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
34 items
So Far, Twitter Has Already Deemed ‘Tha Carter…
 9 hours ago
09.28.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise’s SCOTUS Win Put A Target…
 10 hours ago
09.27.18
Myth Buster: Lil Wayne Actually Releases ‘Tha Carter…
 10 hours ago
09.27.18
Young M.A “Car Confessions,” Action Bronson “White Bronco”…
 15 hours ago
09.27.18
13 items
PlayStation Plays Nice, Will Allow Cross-Play Starting With…
 17 hours ago
09.27.18
Legacy: Kelis’ “Milkshake” Lives On In These Sexy…
 18 hours ago
09.27.18
8 photos
Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The…
 19 hours ago
09.27.18
15 items
Believe Survivors: Protest Photos At Kavanaugh Senate Hearing
 19 hours ago
09.27.18
Kingpin Back: Trailer For ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Drops,…
 20 hours ago
09.27.18
7 items
Evidence Formula One Racer Lewis Hamilton Is Blowing…
 21 hours ago
09.27.18
Exclusive: Queen Latifah Talks Being A Black Woman…
 21 hours ago
09.27.18
Kanye West Weirdly Capes For A$AP Bari &…
 22 hours ago
09.27.18
Adonis Johnson Wants All The Smoke With Drago…
 22 hours ago
09.27.18
Sunken Place MAGA Hat Rocker Kanye West Says…
 22 hours ago
09.27.18
Jean Grey Turns To The Dark Side In…
 22 hours ago
09.27.18
Roskilde Festival 2017 - Day 6
Gucci Mane Announces Tour with Smokepurpp and Carnage
 22 hours ago
09.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close