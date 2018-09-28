Young M.A “Car Confessions,” Action Bronson “White Bronco” & More | Daily Visuals 9.27.18

Young M.A’s been back on her grizzly as of late and last month dropped a cut on Madden 19 called “Car Confessions” and today she comes through with a clip for the joint.

Driving through the night in a big boy Benz, the Brooklynite takes in the atmosphere of the city lights while getting her rhyme on in the comforts of some plush luxury leather. We kinda feel she should’ve did an Taxi Cab Confessions themed clip with her serving as an Uber driver or something but this works too.

From Brooklyn to Queens, Action Bronson gets psychedelic lit for his visual to “White Bonco” in which the bearded rapper seems to be becoming one with nature and the universe. No OJ Simpson reference?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YBN Cordae, Project Youngin, and more.

YOUNG M.A – “CAR CONFESSIONS”

ACTION BRONSON – “WHITE BRONCO”

YBN CORDAE – “TARGET”

DEE-1 – “INTELLIGENCE”

PROJECT YOUNGIN – “AM VIBEZ”

YELLA BEEZY – “FAVORS”

PARIS FT. GUNNA – “PO’ED UP”

Q MONEY FT. KEY GLOCK – “STREETZ BABY”

