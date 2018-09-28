0 reads Leave a comment
Lil Wayne’s much delayed, highly anticipated new album, Tha Carter V, actually dropped.
Tunechi’s new project is 23-tracks deeps and features a healthy amount of guests including the late XXXTentacion, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg, among others.
The album is available at the usual spots. Take a listen below.
Let us know if you think Weezy delivered in the comments.
So Far, Twitter Has Already Deemed 'Tha Carter V' A Classic #ThaCarterV
33 photos Launch gallery
So Far, Twitter Has Already Deemed 'Tha Carter V' A Classic #ThaCarterV
1.1 of 33
2.2 of 33
3.3 of 33
4.4 of 33
5.5 of 33
6.6 of 33
7.7 of 33
8.8 of 33
9.9 of 33
10.10 of 33
11.11 of 33
12.12 of 33
13.13 of 33
14.14 of 33
15.15 of 33
16.16 of 33
17.17 of 33
18.18 of 33
19.19 of 33
20.20 of 33
21.21 of 33
22.22 of 33
23.23 of 33
24.24 of 33
25.25 of 33
26.26 of 33
27.27 of 33
28.28 of 33
29.29 of 33
30.30 of 33
31.31 of 33
32.32 of 33
33.33 of 33
—
Photo:
Myth Buster: Lil Wayne Actually Releases ‘Tha Carter V’ [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com
comments – add yours