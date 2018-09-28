CLOSE
Myth Buster: Lil Wayne Actually Releases ‘Tha Carter V’ [Listen]

It's about damn time.

Lil Wayne’s much delayed, highly anticipated new album, Tha Carter V, actually dropped.

Tunechi’s new project is 23-tracks deeps and features a healthy amount of guests including the late XXXTentacion, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg, among others.

The album is available at the usual spots. Take a listen below.

[caption id="attachment_766557" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jessica Alexander/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Lil Wayne finally unleashed his long-awaited studio album Tha Carter V, and the early returns from Twitter are in. The Young Money honcho can rest assured that at least on the social media network, he's got a heat rock on his hands. Sure, there are some folks who aren't as jazzed up about the record but for those fans who were duped last week are beyond ecstatic. While we haven't fully absorbed all 23 tracks, we're hearing that "Mona Lisa" featuring Kendrick Lamar is one of the early highlights. Nicki Minaj repped for the YM camp with some impressive vocals on "Dark Side Of The Moon," but curiously, the label's cash cow Drake is nowhere to be found. Interesting. But talk to us, Hip-Hop Wired nation, is this deserved hype or just hype beasting? Sound off in the comments. Check out all of the reactions below. -- Photo: WENN

Myth Buster: Lil Wayne Actually Releases ‘Tha Carter V’ [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

