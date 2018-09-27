Exclusive: Queen Latifah Talks Being A Black Woman In America, Getting Star Struck By Janet Jackson & Much More

09.27.18
Finally, the highly anticipated season 3 of Star premieres on FOX this Wednesday, September 26th — and fans get to see their favorite faux girl group and all their drama back on the small screen.

 

We sat down with one of the show’s stars — no pun intend — Queen Latifah, who plays Ms. Carlotta, and the legend was very candid and open about everything from her iconic career and being a Black woman in the industry at the top of their game to being star struck by Prince and Janet Jackson.

 

Latifah revealed that it was Janet who inspired her to want to be an actress in the first place, saying:

“I was a lil star struck when I saw Janet at Black Girls rock. Janet is just Janet. She’s cool. It probably doesn’t matter how many times I meet her, she always holds a special place because of a lifetime of Entertainment and giving of her talent. She inspired me to even want to be an actress. I use to say “I want to do THAT!”

When asked what it meant to her to be a Black woman who rocks in this day and age, the Black Girls Rock hosted explained,

For me it means to continue to let our light shine. Not dull it for anyone. It doesn’t matter what time, in good or in bad. We have to remember who we are and that we’ll always have something to contribute to this planet and we should do so. It’s just a natural right of all human beings. Some people think they can relegate what we can and cannot give. We just have to remember who we are and what we give to this planet, cause we can change it.”

 

We’re not the only ones super excited for the return of the FOX drama. Fans are hype to see what goes down between Ms. Carlotta and her sister Cassie, played by Brandy Norwood. One fan tweeted, “I’m sick of Cassie…I’m just waiting for Carlotta to set it off.”

Another STAR stan wrote, “OMG Tweeties ,CARLOTTA VERSUS CASSIE ! QUEEN VS BRANDY Season 3 of STAR is RIDICULOUS EXPERTISE ! TWO Sisters , that Love each other BUT CASSIE , Killed CARLOTTA MAN – OMG ITS so PATTI LABELLE GOOD !”

 

Check out the full interview below and catch season 3 of Star every Wednesday at 8pm EST, right after Empire, on FOX.

Tell them we sent you.

via GIPHY

Exclusive: Queen Latifah Talks Being A Black Woman In America, Getting Star Struck By Janet Jackson & Much More was originally published on globalgrind.com

