What You Need To Know About Ford And Kavanaugh’s Senate Testimonies

Cory Booker has called for Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to be withdrawn ahead of Christine Blasey Ford speaking to the Senate.

There are several things to watch for during the Senate testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to come forward with claims of sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, on Thursday (Sept. 27).

As certain senators make it clear that their confirmation vote will likely ignore the opinions of their constituents—and as protests continue against Kavanaugh from Democrats and others—there are three significant developments to note during the testimony.

Ford’s Story

Rachel Mitchell, a deputy county attorney in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in Phoenix and the division chief of the Special Victims Division, will be the attorney who will question Ford about Kavanaugh, The Guardian reported. What Ford says will be significant, especially considering Anita Hill‘s 1991 testimony before the Senate on sexual assault claims against Clarence Thomas before he was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Cory Booker, Other Democratic Senators Questions

Booker, like many other African Americans and social justice organizations, has made it no secret that he is opposed to Kavanaugh’s confirmation. The New Jersey senator called for Trump to withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination. The chances of Trump rescinding his decision are seemingly slim to none with all the president’s ramblings in favor of the nominee. However, Booker has another chance to press Kavanaugh, who will testify after Ford on Thursday. Viewers can bet that Booker will issue another strong rebuke of Kavanaugh.

The Republican Response

The Senate Judiciary Committee has already reportedly scheduled a vote on Kavanaugh for Friday, less than 24 hours after Ford’s testimony. Democrats have criticized the GOP’s decision as being unsound and premature, according to Politico.

“For Republicans to schedule a Friday vote on Brett Kavanaugh today, two days before Dr. Blasey Ford has had a chance to tell her story, is outrageous,” Sen Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the committee’s ranking member, said Tuesday. “First Republicans demanded Dr. Blasey Ford testify immediately. Now Republicans don’t even need to hear her before they move ahead with a vote.”

What You Need To Know About Ford And Kavanaugh’s Senate Testimonies was originally published on newsone.com

