Adonis Johnson Wants All The Smoke With Drago Jr. In Latest Trailer To Creed II [WATCH}

The story of Adonis is about to get a new chapter but it ain't gonna have nothing to do with Drake or Pusha T

Creed II Poster

Source: MGM / MGM

A few months ago we were treated to a teaser trailer for the next chapter in the life of Apollo Creed’s seed in Creed II and while we learned he was going to be facing the son of his father’s killer, Drago Jr., we hadn’t gotten a good look at the Russian hacker (see what we did there?). We have now.

Looking like a wrestler who breathes protein powder out of every breath he takes, Drago Jr. (Florian Munteanu) challenges Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) to a fight decades in the making. QWith everyone including Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) trying to talk him out of it, Adonis must make a choice between vengeance or family life. Of course he’ll choose vengeance in the name of Creed but will have to learn that this fight is about more than avenging his father’s death if he wants to walk away with that W.

Check out the heart pumping trailer to Creed II below and get ready to rumble in the theater come this November 21.

