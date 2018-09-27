CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Weirdly Capes For A$AP Bari & XXXTentacion

In the Chicago superstar's words, shying away from the pair during their ongoing controversies was some "p*ssy sh*t."

2 reads
Leave a comment
Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event - Red Carpet

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Kanye West was just on his freedom tour from the “sunken place” but it seems like he’s quite determined to crawl back to his old ways. In a weird Instagram post, Yeezy capes for A$AP Bari and XXXTentacion by saying he bailed on them when they had some unsavory heat on their back.

From Kanye West’s IG page:

there’s no way I would have the number 1 record in the world without this man here. He broke me out of my pretentious rich nigga shell. Bari challenged me when no one else did and when he got in trouble I was scared to say he was my friend just like I did with xxx and that was some pussy shit on my part. I let the perception and the robots control me. That’s the true sunken place. Bari I appreciate your perspective and vision. You brought me closer to Rocky too. Jedis never let perception and cancel culture get between them.

The image for the caption is a screenshot of West and Bari on FaceTime. Some might remember that Bari was facing sexual assault charges in a case in London, and had a matter tossed out of court in Los Angeles this past August. The late XXXTentacion was also dogged by allegations of assault and domestic violence, much of which had never been fully addressed up until his murder earlier this year.

Photo: WENN

Kanye West Weirdly Capes For A$AP Bari & XXXTentacion was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West Weirdly Capes For A$AP Bari &…
 1 hour ago
09.27.18
Adonis Johnson Wants All The Smoke With Drago…
 1 hour ago
09.27.18
Sunken Place MAGA Hat Rocker Kanye West Says…
 1 hour ago
09.27.18
Jean Grey Turns To The Dark Side In…
 2 hours ago
09.27.18
Roskilde Festival 2017 - Day 6
Gucci Mane Announces Tour with Smokepurpp and Carnage
 2 hours ago
09.27.18
Uncle Snoops Army Presents: How The West Was Won
Rapper Daz Dillinger Charged with 13 Felonies
 3 hours ago
09.27.18
11 items
Twitter Is Not Feeling Dunkin’ Going By First…
 5 hours ago
09.27.18
Dancers In Teyana Taylor’s “WTP” Vid Will Get…
 6 hours ago
09.27.18
Straight Outta Compton
Comedian AJ Johnson Talks NWA, Joining Crips At…
 6 hours ago
09.27.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Who TF Is In That Casket?
 14 hours ago
09.26.18
Trill Sammy ft. NBA YoungBoy & Cashmere Cat…
 15 hours ago
09.26.18
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Racist Texts With ‘Tonight…
 17 hours ago
09.26.18
Andrew Gillum’s Support Extends Well Beyond The Black…
 21 hours ago
09.26.18
Lil Baby LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Lil Baby Releases New Documentary “PREACHERMAN” 
 21 hours ago
09.26.18
Lena Waithe & Halle Berry To Executive Produce…
 21 hours ago
09.26.18
Play That Back: Song Remixes That Inspired Some…
 22 hours ago
09.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close