Gucci Mane Announces Tour with Smokepurpp and Carnage

Reebok x Gucci Mane

Source: Courtesy of Reebok / Courtesy of Reebok

Gucci Mane recently announced that he’ll be heading on a tour called “The Unusual Suspects” with rising Florida MC Smokepurpp and DJ/producer Carnage.

The ATLien, who is reportedly releasing his new album Evil Genius in October, will begin the 12-date tour on November 7 in St. Paul, Minn., and wraps up in December after hitting San Francisco. A special “Gucci Mane and friends” performance will take place on December 27 in his Georgia hometown.

The announcement comes just two weeks after releasing his new single “Wake Up In The Sky,” which features Bruno Mars and Kodak Black. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (Sept. 28) at 10 a.m., and more info about the tour can be found here. Check out all of the dates below.

11/7- Myth Live, St. Paul, MN

11/8- The Sylvee, Madison, WI

11/9- UIC Pavilion, Chicago, IL

11/10- Eagles Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI

11/15- Mullins Center, Amherst, MA

11/16- Great Hall @ Avant Gardner, Brooklyn, NY

11/18- Echiostage, Washington, D.C. (Smokepurpp and Carnage only)

11/29- Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

11/29- The Great Saltair, Salt Lake City, UT

12/03- Wamu Theater, Seattle, WA

12/05- Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles, CA

12/07- Bill Graham Civiv Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

12/27- Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA (Gucci Mane and Friends)

via Vibe

photos
