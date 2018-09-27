CLOSE
Rapper Daz Dillinger Charged with 13 Felonies

Daz Dillinger better secure an A1 lawyer. On Tuesday (Sept. 25), the Dogg Pound rapper was arrested for marijuana possession and got blessed with 13 felony charges for his trouble.

Reports TMZ:

Tha Dogg Pound rapper was arrested Tuesday just before midnight at his place in Powder Springs — about 20 miles outside the ATL. Cops say they found a total of 117 grams of marijuana in his residence … including in several cigarillo packets and a green mason jar.

Daz allegedly also had 10 THC pods, THC oil, a THC vaporizer … and a container in his home studio labeled “Cannabis Lean.” Cops say the label on the bottle described it as a grape drink laced with cannabis.

He was hauled off to jail in Cobb Country, where he was booked on 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance, and 1 count of possession of more than one ounce of marijuana.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, a warrant was issued to search Daz’s home but the details regarding why were not made available.

Daz was released after posting $15,000 bond.

via HipHopWired

