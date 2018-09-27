CLOSE
Trill Sammy ft. NBA YoungBoy & Cashmere Cat “3AM,” City Girls “Millionaire D*ck” & More | Daily Visuals 9.26.18

Trill Sammy and NBA YoungBoy document their litness with antique equipment and City Girls let it be known they're not hanging in the bargain bin. Today's Daily Visuals.

Is it us or do artists from different music genres just love to use “3AM” as a song title? Don’t believe us, just Google it.

Either way that weird habit continues today as Trill Sammy decides to drop a new NBA YoungBoy and Cashmere Cat assisted clip to “3AM” which seems to be mostly shot during sundown and with a camcorder. They must’ve found that joint in someone’s parents attic or something but still a good use of available resources.

City Girls meanwhile seem like they’d be ready to curve any dude caught dead documenting life with a camcorder as they make it clear they’re not settling for anything less than a baller in the Fatal Instinct inspired visual to “Millionaire D*ck.” Is this gonna be the 2018 “No Scrubs”?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Brockhampton, Jacquees, and more.

TRILL SAMMY FT. NBA YOUNGBOY & CASHMERE CAT – “3AM”

CITY GIRLS – “MILLIONAIRE D*CK”

JACQUEES – “LONDON”

HOMEBOY SANDMAN & EDAN – “#NEVERUSETHEINTERNETAGAIN”

OG BOOBIE BLACK FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “FOR SALE”

RJMRLA – “KNOW HOW IT FEEL”

BROCKHAMPTON – “SAN MARCOS”

