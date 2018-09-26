CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘How High 2’ Has Started Filming, Starring Non-Smoker Lil Yachty?

MTV makes the odd choice of casting a straight edge teen into the sequel of a classic stoner flick

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Yachty and Young Thug at Wireless Festival 2017

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Looks like production on a sequel for Redman and Method Man’s 2001 cult classic stoner flick How High is finally underway and it’s going to star, Lil Yachty?! Wait—he doesn’t even smoke weed!

Regardless to his lack of partaking in the love of Mary Jane the “One Night” rapper took to Twitter to announce to all his fans, “haters,” and “smokers” that he’d be making his film debut in the long-anticipated sequel and that production on the film had already begun in Atlanta.

We’re not trying to hate but sequels that don’t star any of the franchise’s originators don’t tend to fair well, especially when it’s a stoner flick starring a straight edged teenager. We mean if you don’t smoke weed and are keeping it healthy then more power to you, but at the same time hiring a “Say No To Drugs” enthusiast to star in a movie about indulging in the ganja doesn’t make much sense.

We’ll just have to wait and see how this MTV film turns out.

Let us know what you think about Lil Yachty being tapped to star in the stoner flick below and what kind of expectations you have for the sequel.

Photo: WENN.com

‘How High 2’ Has Started Filming, Starring Non-Smoker Lil Yachty? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Baby LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Lil Baby Releases New Documentary “PREACHERMAN” 
 4 hours ago
09.26.18
Lena Waithe & Halle Berry To Executive Produce…
 4 hours ago
09.26.18
Play That Back: Song Remixes That Inspired Some…
 5 hours ago
09.26.18
Blessings On Blessings: You Won’t Believe The Gift…
 5 hours ago
09.26.18
The Creed 2 Trailer Is Everything [WATCH]
 5 hours ago
09.26.18
Dave Chappelle To Be Featured On T.I.’s Upcoming…
 5 hours ago
09.26.18
4 Things We Learned From The ‘Night School’…
 7 hours ago
09.26.18
Studies Show Black Folks Dictate the Culture, But…
 7 hours ago
09.26.18
‘How High 2’ Has Started Filming, Starring Non-Smoker…
 7 hours ago
09.26.18
25 items
Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway
 7 hours ago
09.26.18
Bump In The Road: Michael Rapaport Sues Barstool…
 7 hours ago
09.26.18
Wale Joins In On Tomi Lahren Twitter Gathering…
 7 hours ago
09.26.18
Meet Our Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A…
 8 hours ago
09.26.18
Obama Appointee At Center Of Capitol Hill Sexual…
 9 hours ago
09.26.18
Fresh At 50: Will Smith Made Epic Bungee…
 10 hours ago
09.26.18
17 items
Twitter Thinks Ella Mai’s Label Is “Trippin” For…
 10 hours ago
09.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close