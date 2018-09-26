CLOSE
Entertainment News
Lena Waithe & Halle Berry To Executive Produce Forthcoming ‘Boomerang’ Series

Berry and Waithe are sure to bring us yet another classic; details below.

It’s lit. Halle Berry and Lena Waithe are reportedly teaming up as executive producers to bring us a small screen continuation of Boomerang.

Based on the 1992 film that starred Berry, Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens, Martin Lawrence, and a slew of other high-profile actors, the 10-episode television series will follow the lives of Jacqueline’s son and Marcus’ daughter, as they try to step out of their parents’ shadow. Berry is excited about the new venture. In the press release, she showed Waithe nothing but love, commenting “I’m thrilled to team up with Lena on this project as she is without a doubt a leading voice of her generation and a trail blazer in her own right. I’m truly excited to be a part of bringing this iconic and beloved film to the small screen.”

Meanwhile, Waithe paid homage to the original. “This is less of a reboot and more of a continuation of the original story,” she clarified. “There’s no point in trying to remake a classic. It can’t be done. So we want to create something fresh that speaks to a new generation. We hope people will come to the show with an open mind and ready to embrace the new world we’ve created!”

Lena also said via Instagram, “What you think about you bring about. And there are very few things I spent more time thinking about than BOOMERANG when I was a kid. To continue this story with @benthewriter / @rishirajani / @dimedavis and @halleberry by my side is truly a dream come true. Thank you @bet and @paramountpics for trusting us with such a beloved film. We won’t let y’all down. #Boomerang #theSeries.”

Stay tuned for more details. We can’t wait to see how this turns out.

Lena Waithe & Halle Berry To Executive Produce Forthcoming ‘Boomerang’ Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com

photos
