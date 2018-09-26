Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Studies Show Black Folks Dictate the Culture, But Why Don’t We Have Stock in Ownership?

In a conversation with Roland Martin and Nielsen’s Cheryl Grace, we get to the bottom of this issue.

0 reads
Leave a comment

A recent study by Nielsen has found what we already know — Black folks aren’t just pop culture consumers, they drive and lead the culture to what it is today. Black people lead the wave of style, beauty, grooming, music, entertainment, and every other trend. So the question lies here — why aren’t Black dollars on the uptick?

In a talk called “From Consumers to Creators, Nielsen Examines the Digital Habits and Impact of Black Consumers,” Roland Martin sits down with Cheryl Grace, Nielsen’s Vice President of US Strategic Community Alliances and Consumer Engagement for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Week in Washington DC. Check out their conversation on the recent shift from Black folks being the biggest spenders to being the ones with cultural commerce.

Studies Show Black Folks Dictate the Culture, But Why Don’t We Have Stock in Ownership? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Baby LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Lil Baby Releases New Documentary “PREACHERMAN” 
 4 hours ago
09.26.18
Lena Waithe & Halle Berry To Executive Produce…
 4 hours ago
09.26.18
Play That Back: Song Remixes That Inspired Some…
 5 hours ago
09.26.18
Blessings On Blessings: You Won’t Believe The Gift…
 5 hours ago
09.26.18
The Creed 2 Trailer Is Everything [WATCH]
 5 hours ago
09.26.18
Dave Chappelle To Be Featured On T.I.’s Upcoming…
 5 hours ago
09.26.18
4 Things We Learned From The ‘Night School’…
 7 hours ago
09.26.18
Studies Show Black Folks Dictate the Culture, But…
 7 hours ago
09.26.18
‘How High 2’ Has Started Filming, Starring Non-Smoker…
 7 hours ago
09.26.18
25 items
Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway
 7 hours ago
09.26.18
Bump In The Road: Michael Rapaport Sues Barstool…
 7 hours ago
09.26.18
Wale Joins In On Tomi Lahren Twitter Gathering…
 7 hours ago
09.26.18
Meet Our Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A…
 8 hours ago
09.26.18
Obama Appointee At Center Of Capitol Hill Sexual…
 9 hours ago
09.26.18
Fresh At 50: Will Smith Made Epic Bungee…
 10 hours ago
09.26.18
17 items
Twitter Thinks Ella Mai’s Label Is “Trippin” For…
 10 hours ago
09.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close