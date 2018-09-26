CLOSE
‘Cosby’ Actor Geoffrey Owens Slides The $25K Nicki Minaj Gave Him To Charity

Struggling actors get support.

Source: WENN / WENN

Former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens is looking out for his struggling peers. The ex Trader Joe’s employee is passing the $25,000 that Nicki Minaj gave him over to charity. 

Minaj pledged the actor the $25K after he was getting shamed for handling his business and getting a job in between acting gigs. It’s not like Owens said he was financially destitute so Minaj’s pledge seemed kind of—just saying.

Nevertheless, Minaj did cut the check and Owen is donating said money to the Actor’s Fund.

“I would like to give this donation of 25k to the Actor’s Fund in memory of the late, great Earle Hyman — who played Cosby’s father, “Russell,” on ‘The Cosby Show’ — who lived his last many years and died at the Actors’ Home, (funded and run by the Actor’s Fund),” Owens tells TMZ. “I am extremely grateful to Nicki Minaj for enabling struggling actors to continue pursuing their dreams.”

Since the failed shaming, Owens has locked in numerous acting jobs. Respect.

Photo: WENN.com

‘Cosby’ Actor Geoffrey Owens Slides The $25K Nicki Minaj Gave Him To Charity was originally published on hiphopwired.com

