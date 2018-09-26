Our music continues to drive popular culture and Billboard recognizes the impact. The publication has announced a new ceremony that will honor select top performers in the industry.

Scheduled for Thursday, September 27 the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Event will be the first of its kind as it will celebrate both artists and executives in both genres. According to Billboard, the invite-only gala will grace Meek Mill with the “Impact Award” for his unwavering strength “he has demonstrated in the face of America’s criminal justice system, the light he has shined on the country’s need for justice reform and his constant creative output.” CNN’s Van Jones will present him with the esteemed decoration.

A platform to celebrate those contributing behind the scenes is also in place. To no surprise Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas will both be saluted for their work as the driving force behind Quality Control Music; the record label home to Migos and Lil Yatchy. President of Motown Records Ethiopia Habtemariam will present them their award.

The R&B / Hip-Hop Power Players event will take place at Legacy Records in New York City on Sept. 27. BlocBoy JB, Jidenna and Playboi Carti are also set to attend; DJ Clark Kent will be providing the music vibes.

Salute to the honorees—well deserved.

Photo: WENN

‘Billboard’ Announces 1st Annual R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Event, Honoring Meek Mill was originally published on hiphopwired.com

