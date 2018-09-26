CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Billboard’ Announces 1st Annual R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Event, Honoring Meek Mill

The industry's leading trade publication will spotlight Meek for his contributions in and out of music.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Our music continues to drive popular culture and Billboard recognizes the impact. The publication has announced a new ceremony that will honor select top performers in the industry.

Scheduled for Thursday, September 27 the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Event will be the first of its kind as it will celebrate both artists and executives in both genres. According to Billboard, the invite-only gala will grace Meek Mill with the “Impact Award” for his unwavering strength “he has demonstrated in the face of America’s criminal justice system, the light he has shined on the country’s need for justice reform and his constant creative output.”  CNN’s Van Jones will present him with the esteemed decoration.

A platform to celebrate those contributing behind the scenes is also in place. To no surprise Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas will both be saluted for their work as the driving force behind Quality Control Music; the record label home to Migos and Lil Yatchy. President of Motown Records Ethiopia Habtemariam will present them their award.

The R&B / Hip-Hop Power Players event will take place at Legacy Records in New York City on Sept. 27. BlocBoy JB, Jidenna and  Playboi Carti are also set to attend; DJ Clark Kent will be providing the music vibes.

Salute to the honorees—well deserved.

Photo: WENN

‘Billboard’ Announces 1st Annual R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Event, Honoring Meek Mill was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fresh At 50: Will Smith Made Epic Bungee…
 2 hours ago
09.26.18
17 items
Twitter Thinks Ella Mai’s Label Is “Trippin” For…
 2 hours ago
09.26.18
TIDAL X: 1015
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Yachty Making Acting Debut in ‘How…
 3 hours ago
09.26.18
Ted Cruz & Wife Got Chased Out of…
 3 hours ago
09.26.18
More Than A Game: ‘NBA 2K’ Publisher Announces…
 4 hours ago
09.26.18
‘Billboard’ Announces 1st Annual R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Event,…
 5 hours ago
09.26.18
Lil Wayne Announces ‘Tha Carter V’ Release Date,…
 5 hours ago
09.26.18
‘Cosby’ Actor Geoffrey Owens Slides The $25K Nicki…
 5 hours ago
09.26.18
Bill Cosby’s Mugshot Is Pure Struggle, 1st Meal…
 5 hours ago
09.26.18
Fancy Girl?! Garcelle Beauvais Sends Will Smith A…
 16 hours ago
09.25.18
NMAAHC Addresses Timothy Anne Burnside’s Hip-Hop Exhibit Appointment…
 17 hours ago
09.25.18
Kid Ink “Big Deal,” Lil Keed ft. Young…
 18 hours ago
09.25.18
GoldLink and Veda Loca
GoldLink Feat. Miguel “Got Friends” [New Video]
 20 hours ago
09.25.18
Lil Wayne Officially Announces Tha Carter V Release…
 21 hours ago
09.25.18
Black Republican Candidate Mia Love Plays The Race…
 21 hours ago
09.25.18
7 items
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 3 “Father Of…
 21 hours ago
09.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close