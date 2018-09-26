Bill Cosby’s Mugshot Is Pure Struggle, 1st Meal Behind Bars Allegedly Was Pudding

Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years behind bars on Tuesday (Sept. 25) after his aggravated indecent assault case in Pennsylvania didn’t go his way. Along with a struggle mugshot showing the entertainer looking lost in the sauce, allegedly a Petty Paul made sure his first meal behind bars was pudding.

The Blast reports:

Officials at Montgomery County Jail in Pennsylvania tell The Blast Cosby will be well fed for his first night in the slammer, including a chicken patty with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and an iced tea juice packet. On top of all that, we’re told he will be getting VANILLA PUDDING!

It’s unclear if the pudding will actually be Jell-O, but convicted sex offenders can’t be choosers.

As for what Cosby will be facing over the next few days until he’s transferred to a permanent facility to serve out his sentence, we’re told he will be first searched and offered a shower before changing into prison attire and issued his jail swag.

Like other prisoners, Cosby will get the standard issue prison housekeeping items such as a blanket, sheets, washcloth, towel, and a hygiene kit.

Photo: Montgomery County Correctional Facility

