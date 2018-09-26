Lil Wayne has announced an official release date for his long-delayed new album, Tha Carter V. That would be this Friday, September 27.

Weezy acknowledged the previous release date pump fake that left fans verklempt.

“On my birthday, I actually have something special for y’all.” says Tunechi in a 3-minute announcement video. “I will be releasing Tha Carter V on my birthday. If you don’t know when my birthday is, Wikipedia does. Wiki me b*tch.”

Mr. Carter added it’s 4 – 6 years of work, which he hopes his fans enjoy.

Peep the announcement, as well as the album cover, below.

Lil Wayne Announces ‘Tha Carter V’ Release Date, For Real This Time was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: