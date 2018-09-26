WordEyeHeard: Lil Yachty Making Acting Debut in ‘How High 2’

Lil Boat will be making a “splash” on the big screen next year in the long-awaited sequel to “How High.”

Lil Yachty made the announcement about his new acting role via #Twitter, “I got some exciting news for all my fans and all my haters out there, and all the smokers. I want to be the first to announce that we are in production of the long-awaited sequel of How High 2, starring me, you know what I’m saying?”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Yachty fans already know he doesn’t drink or smoke so don’t worry, his role won’t be of a stoner. He will be playing the younger, entrepreneurial brother of one of the main characters. No word yet of who will be the main characters in the sequel but fingers are crossed that the OGs, Method Man and Redman will make a return.

According to #MTV, “How High 2” will follow the adventures of two “potrepreneurs” on a “magical hash-fueled journey to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start-up.”

The film is scheduled to be released in 2019 and has already begun filming in Atlanta.

Are you here for this sequel!?

via BallerAlert

