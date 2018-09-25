CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Struggle Rapper Lil Xan Claims He Was Hospitalized For OD’ing on Hot Cheetos

What part of the struggle is this?

0 reads
Leave a comment
VMA Awards Guest

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

Ex-pill popping (we hope) struggle rapper Lil Xan‘s retirement is off as he is apparently going out on tour. Also, he was recently in the hospital for OD’ing on Hot Cheetos.  

The rapper took to IG to update his fans about his tour and his trip to the ER.

“I went to the hospital today,” he said in a clip posted yesterday (Sept. 24). “You know, getting ready to pack for this tour. i just want to let everybody know I was in the hospital — not due to any drugs — but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos and I guess it ripped something in my stomach open, so I puked a little blood.”

What?

We don’t have any words.

[H/T HipHopDX]

Photo: Getty

Struggle Rapper Lil Xan Claims He Was Hospitalized For OD’ing on Hot Cheetos was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kid Ink “Big Deal,” Lil Keed ft. Young…
 48 mins ago
09.25.18
GoldLink and Veda Loca
GoldLink Feat. Miguel “Got Friends” [New Video]
 3 hours ago
09.25.18
0 item
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 3 “Father Of…
 4 hours ago
09.25.18
Struggle Rapper Lil Xan Claims He Was Hospitalized…
 4 hours ago
09.25.18
This Vulgar Message From Daz Dillinger Isn’t Going…
 4 hours ago
09.25.18
Apple Cans Dr. Dre Original Scripted TV Series…
 4 hours ago
09.25.18
Music ID App Shazam Acquired By Apple For…
 5 hours ago
09.25.18
Diddy Unveils His ‘Black 100’ List & Fans…
 5 hours ago
09.25.18
Hold It Fancy! Funniest Reactions To Garcelle Beauvais’…
 5 hours ago
09.25.18
Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years…
 6 hours ago
09.25.18
4 items
Meme Team: Twitter Has A Field Day With…
 7 hours ago
09.25.18
Say What? Toronto Businessman To Open Robot Sex…
 7 hours ago
09.25.18
Morehouse College 29th Annual Student Scholarship Event
Tyler Perry Gifts House to Mother of Former…
 9 hours ago
09.25.18
Anderson .Paak Flanked By Dr. Dre & Q-Tip…
 9 hours ago
09.25.18
13 items
One Hit Wonder Jams That Still Make Us…
 10 hours ago
09.25.18
Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Into His Big…
 10 hours ago
09.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close