CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Vulgar Message From Daz Dillinger Isn’t Going To Sit Right With Kanye West’s Spirit

Dillinger took to social media to address the West family and it got ugly.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Krush Groove 2018

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kanye West was so worried about Nick Cannon disrespecting Kim Kardashian, but Daz Dillinger is an entirely different beast. Just our two cents, but we don’t think an Instagram response is going to cut it this time ‘Ye.

Dillinger hit IG with a blunt in his mouth and a message that was plain as day: “Kanye West, f*ck you and yo’ b*tch.” Clearly, the rapper had some things that he felt he needed to get off his chest, as he urged Nick Cannon to “beat that n*gga’s *ss” before thanking Lil Duval for the “funny as f*ck” Kanye challenge.

But that wasn’t all. He said into the camera, “Kanye, he’s a b*tch *ss n*gga and your wife sucked the whole f*cking industry. You just got caught up in the mix and your feelings.” He also addressed Kris Jenner, adding “I know the momma probably got some good *ss head ’cause the other sisters sucking all n*ggas d*ck. I gotta get my hair done so she can suck my d*ck.”

Watch the clip below. In case you aren’t aware, Dillinger really can’t stand West or his support for Donald Trump. Dillinger has claimed that ‘Ye went as far as to file a restraining order against him.

Photo: Getty

This Vulgar Message From Daz Dillinger Isn’t Going To Sit Right With Kanye West’s Spirit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kid Ink “Big Deal,” Lil Keed ft. Young…
 48 mins ago
09.25.18
GoldLink and Veda Loca
GoldLink Feat. Miguel “Got Friends” [New Video]
 3 hours ago
09.25.18
0 item
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 3 “Father Of…
 4 hours ago
09.25.18
Struggle Rapper Lil Xan Claims He Was Hospitalized…
 4 hours ago
09.25.18
This Vulgar Message From Daz Dillinger Isn’t Going…
 4 hours ago
09.25.18
Apple Cans Dr. Dre Original Scripted TV Series…
 4 hours ago
09.25.18
Music ID App Shazam Acquired By Apple For…
 5 hours ago
09.25.18
Diddy Unveils His ‘Black 100’ List & Fans…
 5 hours ago
09.25.18
Hold It Fancy! Funniest Reactions To Garcelle Beauvais’…
 5 hours ago
09.25.18
Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years…
 6 hours ago
09.25.18
4 items
Meme Team: Twitter Has A Field Day With…
 7 hours ago
09.25.18
Say What? Toronto Businessman To Open Robot Sex…
 7 hours ago
09.25.18
Morehouse College 29th Annual Student Scholarship Event
Tyler Perry Gifts House to Mother of Former…
 9 hours ago
09.25.18
Anderson .Paak Flanked By Dr. Dre & Q-Tip…
 9 hours ago
09.25.18
13 items
One Hit Wonder Jams That Still Make Us…
 10 hours ago
09.25.18
Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Into His Big…
 10 hours ago
09.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close