CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Say What? Toronto Businessman To Open Robot Sex Brothel In Houston

A sex-robot brothel is heading to Houston

3 reads
Leave a comment

It looks like all systems are a go for the planned “robot sex brothel” to hit Houston.

The brothel, operated by Toronto based business Kinky S Dolls is set to open within the next 10 days. In Canada, the dolls rent out for $120 per hour. Interestingly enough, no location or exact date has been revealed for the brothel.

“Our Love Dolls goal is to provide intense pleasure,” the website states. “We provide deep and satisfying experience both in the way we feel and move. We will allow you to fulfill all your fantasies without any limitations. We feel just like the real thing. We always fresh for you we get sanitized with Antibacterial Products after every session.”

It would be the U.S.’s first robot-sex brothel and allow patrons to rent or purchase robotic sex dolls.

Despite protests from advocacy groups who fight sex trafficking and a petition that has garnered over 6,000 signatures, some lawyers have determined that the brothel is legal.

“As disgusting as some people may find it, I think under the law, it’s legal,” Steve Shellist, a lawyer, told KTRK. “As we sit here today those types of products being sold, used or rented is legal.”

Legal analyst professor Gerald Treece told KHOU: “There’s a difference between human prostitution and artificial prostitution. And therefore, there’s no law, that I’m aware of, that prohibits this as long as it’s done to where there’s no public view of it while it’s happening.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Say What? Toronto Businessman To Open Robot Sex Brothel In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GoldLink and Veda Loca
GoldLink Feat. Miguel “Got Friends” [New Video]
 55 mins ago
09.25.18
Hold It Fancy! Funniest Reactions To Garcelle Beauvais’…
 3 hours ago
09.25.18
Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years…
 4 hours ago
09.25.18
Say What? Toronto Businessman To Open Robot Sex…
 5 hours ago
09.25.18
Morehouse College 29th Annual Student Scholarship Event
Tyler Perry Gifts House to Mother of Former…
 7 hours ago
09.25.18
Anderson .Paak Flanked By Dr. Dre & Q-Tip…
 7 hours ago
09.25.18
13 items
One Hit Wonder Jams That Still Make Us…
 8 hours ago
09.25.18
Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects On Trading Places, Being…
 8 hours ago
09.25.18
Kanye West & Nick Cannon Squashed Their Beyond…
 9 hours ago
09.25.18
Drake To Rejoin Tour With Migos After Flu…
 9 hours ago
09.25.18
White Cop Who Shot & Killed Black Neighbor…
 9 hours ago
09.25.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Brooke Valentine Derails Bridget Kelly’s London…
 18 hours ago
09.24.18
Styles P “Morning Mourning,” E-40 ft. Yhung T.O.…
 19 hours ago
09.24.18
Activision Welcomes You To The Party In New…
 1 day ago
09.24.18
23 items
Lightskint L: Twitter Shoving Jesse Williams Out The…
 1 day ago
09.24.18
‘Insecure’ Thoughts: 3 Theories As To Why Nathan…
 1 day ago
09.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close